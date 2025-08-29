ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notices Centre, BCI On Plea To Implement POSH Act For Women Lawyers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea for the implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) (POSH) Act, 2013 for women lawyers enrolled with State Bar Councils or Bar Association.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan issued notice to the Centre and the Bar Council of India. During the hearing, the bench asked how could a petition under Article 32 (right to move court for protection of fundamental rights) of the Constitution be filed against a high court judgment.

On July 7, the Bombay High Court held POSH law applied only in an employer-employee relationship, therefore, women lawyers did not fall in its ambit. The petitioner's counsel subsequently agreed to delete the prayer for the setting aside of the high court order.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate and author Seema Joshi which has sought directions to implement and apply the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) to women advocates enrolled with State Bar Councils/Bar Associations.

The plea, filed through advocates Ritika Vohra and Naman Joshi, also sought directions to constitute/continue internal committees under the POSH Act to hear complaints of women advocates.