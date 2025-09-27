SC Notice To IIT Kharagpur On A Plea By Student Seeking Medical Transfer
The plea contended that the concerned transfer rules applicable in cases like the present one clearly permit such transfers on medical grounds.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 27, 2025
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a reply from IIT Kharagpur and others on a plea of a first-year Bachelor of Architecture student suffering from borderline personality disorder seeking transfer to IIT Delhi.
The matter came up for hearing on Friday, before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The plea contended that the petitioner was denied transfer despite compliance with all prescribed procedures and established precedents.
After hearing submissions from advocate Vipin Nair, the bench decided to issue notices to IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and AIIMS. "Issue notice to the respondents, returnable on October 10, 2025," the bench said.
The plea contended that the petitioner suffers from documented borderline personality disorder, which requires specialised Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (RTMS) therapy available at AIIMS Delhi and continuous parental supervision.
The petitioner sought intervention of the apex court, due to IIT Kharagpur's denial of transfer to IIT Delhi, which prevented him from access to life-preserving medical treatment, while simultaneously approving identical medical transfers for other students. The plea contended that this creates a clear case of discriminatory treatment that violates the institutional accountability principles.
The plea said the petitioner suffers from borderline personality disorder, following a complex medical journey beginning in 2019 when he was initially diagnosed with depression and anxiety at PGI Chandigarh.
“Due to his younger age, he was unable to properly articulate his symptoms, receiving low-dose medication that continued until 2022 without significant improvement. As his condition persisted and his ability to communicate symptoms improved with age, he underwent specialized RTMS therapy for 1-2 months of daily treatment in 2022, achieving substantial recovery that enabled him to discontinue medication,” said the plea.
"Issue a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ, order or direction directing the 1st and 2nd Respondents to jointly and simultaneously process the Petitioner's medical transfer application in strict accordance with the Inter-IIT Transfer Rules within a period of two weeks, with the medical board being constituted exclusively at AIIMS Delhi or IIT Delhi," said the plea.
