ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To IIT Kharagpur On A Plea By Student Seeking Medical Transfer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a reply from IIT Kharagpur and others on a plea of a first-year Bachelor of Architecture student suffering from borderline personality disorder seeking transfer to IIT Delhi.

The matter came up for hearing on Friday, before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The plea contended that the petitioner was denied transfer despite compliance with all prescribed procedures and established precedents.

After hearing submissions from advocate Vipin Nair, the bench decided to issue notices to IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and AIIMS. "Issue notice to the respondents, returnable on October 10, 2025," the bench said.

The plea contended that the petitioner suffers from documented borderline personality disorder, which requires specialised Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (RTMS) therapy available at AIIMS Delhi and continuous parental supervision.

The petitioner sought intervention of the apex court, due to IIT Kharagpur's denial of transfer to IIT Delhi, which prevented him from access to life-preserving medical treatment, while simultaneously approving identical medical transfers for other students. The plea contended that this creates a clear case of discriminatory treatment that violates the institutional accountability principles.