SC Notice to ED on Bail Plea of Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji in Money Laundering Case

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 1, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

SC Notice to ED on Bail Plea of Former TN Minister Senthil Balaji in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against former TN Minister Senthil Balaji on August 12 last year. The high court on October 19 dismissed his earlier bail plea; thereafter, a local court also dismissed his bail petitions three times.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to the agency and directed it to file a reply by April 29. The Madras High Court on February 28, while dismissing the bail petition, had said that if he is let out on bail in a case of this nature, it would send a wrong signal and that it would be against the larger public interest.

It had said the petitioner has suffered incarceration for more than eight months and therefore, it will be more appropriate to direct the special court to dispose of the case within a time frame.

"Accordingly, there shall be a direction to the Principal Special Court, Chennai, to dispose of the case within a period of three months from the date of receipt of copy of this order," it had ordered.

The high court ordered that the trial shall be conducted on a day-to-day basis in accordance with the guidelines given by the top court. Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

The ED had on August 12 last year filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji. The high court had on October 19 dismissed Balaji's earlier bail plea. A local court also dismissed his bail petitions thrice.

Read More

  1. City court orders issuing notice to ED on Senthil Balaji's plea in discharge petition
  2. Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court Rejects Second Bail Plea of Former Minister Senthil Balaji

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.