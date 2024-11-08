ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Govt On CBI Plea Against Withdrawal Of Consent By State

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state government on a plea filed by CBI against the state government's decision to withdraw its consent to the central agency for investigating a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Shivakumar.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench issued notice to Shivakumar and the state government.

In November 2023, the current Karnataka cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, held that the previous BJP government's move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar was not in accordance with law. As a result, the state government decided to withdraw the sanction.