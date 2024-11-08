ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Govt On CBI Plea Against Withdrawal Of Consent By State

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to DK Shivakumar and Karnataka government seeking response on CBI's plea.

SC Notice To DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Govt On CBI Plea Against Withdrawal Of Consent By State
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state government on a plea filed by CBI against the state government's decision to withdraw its consent to the central agency for investigating a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Shivakumar.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench issued notice to Shivakumar and the state government.

In November 2023, the current Karnataka cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, held that the previous BJP government's move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar was not in accordance with law. As a result, the state government decided to withdraw the sanction.

The Karnataka High Court, in August this year, held as "non-maintainable" a petition filed by the CBI and a BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal challenging the Congress government's decision to withdraw the consent. Yatnal had already moved the apex court against the high court order.

According to the central agency, Shivakumar had accumulated Rs 74.93 crore of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income from April 2013 to April 2018, while serving as the energy minister in a previous Congress government.

The apex court in September 2024, on Yatnal’s petition, had sought response from the state government and Shivakumar.

Read more

  1. 'SC Judge Unhappy With Absence Of Purposeful, Effective Dialogue Among Judges' In AMU Verdict
  2. Delhi HC notice to ED on DK Shivkumar's plea against PMLA case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state government on a plea filed by CBI against the state government's decision to withdraw its consent to the central agency for investigating a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Shivakumar.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench issued notice to Shivakumar and the state government.

In November 2023, the current Karnataka cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, held that the previous BJP government's move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar was not in accordance with law. As a result, the state government decided to withdraw the sanction.

The Karnataka High Court, in August this year, held as "non-maintainable" a petition filed by the CBI and a BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal challenging the Congress government's decision to withdraw the consent. Yatnal had already moved the apex court against the high court order.

According to the central agency, Shivakumar had accumulated Rs 74.93 crore of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income from April 2013 to April 2018, while serving as the energy minister in a previous Congress government.

The apex court in September 2024, on Yatnal’s petition, had sought response from the state government and Shivakumar.

Read more

  1. 'SC Judge Unhappy With Absence Of Purposeful, Effective Dialogue Among Judges' In AMU Verdict
  2. Delhi HC notice to ED on DK Shivkumar's plea against PMLA case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DK SHIVAKUMARSUPREME COURTCASE AGAINST SHIVAKUMARSHIVAKUMAR DISPROPORTIONATE ASSETS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.