SC Notice To DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Govt On CBI Plea Against Withdrawal Of Consent By State

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state government on a plea filed by CBI against the state government's decision to withdraw its consent to the central agency for investigating a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Shivakumar.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench issued notice to Shivakumar and the state government.
In November 2023, the current Karnataka cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, held that the previous BJP government's move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar was not in accordance with law. As a result, the state government decided to withdraw the sanction.
The Karnataka High Court, in August this year, held as "non-maintainable" a petition filed by the CBI and a BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal challenging the Congress government's decision to withdraw the consent. Yatnal had already moved the apex court against the high court order.
According to the central agency, Shivakumar had accumulated Rs 74.93 crore of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income from April 2013 to April 2018, while serving as the energy minister in a previous Congress government.
The apex court in September 2024, on Yatnal’s petition, had sought response from the state government and Shivakumar.
