SC Notice To Centre And Others On Plea Regarding Snakebite Treatment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the central government and others for making available anti-venom and snakebite treatment at health centres, hospitals, and medical colleges across the country to save the lives of victims.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The bench agreed to hear the petition and issued notices to the Centre, states and union territories seeking their responses.

"Issue notice, returnable in four weeks," the bench said. The petitioner emphasised that many rural areas lack adequate stocks of anti-venom, which results in delays in treatment for snakebite victims.

The plea has been filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi. Tripathi, who is an advocate, contended that there is a significant public health crisis due to the scarcity of anti-venom which was crucial for treating snake bites.

The plea contended that India has the highest rate of snakebite deaths globally, with approximately 58,000 fatalities each year. It added that despite this much high mortality rate there is a scarcity of anti-venom (polyvenom). The plea has been filed through advocate Chand Qureshi.

The plea also sought directions to conduct snakebite prevention health missions and snakebite public awareness campaigns to reduce mortality, especially in rural India.