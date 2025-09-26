SC Notice To Actress Sanjana Galrani On Karnataka Govt Plea Against Quashing Drug Case
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from actor Archana Galrani alias Sanjana Galrani on a plea filed by the Karnataka government.
The state government has moved the apex court challenging the quashing of the proceedings against her for allegedly procuring drugs from various places across the country for five-star parties.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. After hearing submissions, the bench decided to issue notice to the actor on the plea challenging the order passed on March 25, 2024.
The Karnataka government counsel stressed that the call records and forensic assessment of mobile phones revealed that the accused persons were in touch with drug dealers, Nigerian citizens, for procuring drugs such as ecstasy, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, etc.
The high court had quashed the proceedings in a 2020 case against the woman and others registered for offences punishable under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, read with Section 120B of the IPC, pending before a special Judge, NDPS, Bengaluru City.
During the hearing today, Karnataka's Additional Advocate General Aman Panwar argued that she procured drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana from another accused, who is a Nigerian citizen. It was contended before the bench that she later sold the same to various individuals during the parties for financial gains, and added that various witnesses testify that the actor indulged in illegal sale.
The state government counsel submitted that even her immediate neighbours also confirmed that she was supplying drugs at public places and creating a nuisance in the neighbourhood. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave represented the actor.
The state government’s plea contended that the high court quashed the prosecution on a technical issue that Section 219 CrPC does not allow one trial for more than three offences in proceedings in a period of 12 months.
The state government contended that narcotics are a crime against society at large and, as held by the Supreme Court in several judgments, the same must be dealt with an iron hand.
