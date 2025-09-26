ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Notice To Actress Sanjana Galrani On Karnataka Govt Plea Against Quashing Drug Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from actor Archana Galrani alias Sanjana Galrani on a plea filed by the Karnataka government.

The state government has moved the apex court challenging the quashing of the proceedings against her for allegedly procuring drugs from various places across the country for five-star parties.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. After hearing submissions, the bench decided to issue notice to the actor on the plea challenging the order passed on March 25, 2024.

The Karnataka government counsel stressed that the call records and forensic assessment of mobile phones revealed that the accused persons were in touch with drug dealers, Nigerian citizens, for procuring drugs such as ecstasy, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, etc.

The high court had quashed the proceedings in a 2020 case against the woman and others registered for offences punishable under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, read with Section 120B of the IPC, pending before a special Judge, NDPS, Bengaluru City.