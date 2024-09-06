SC Notice on RJD's Plea Against HC's Verdict Quashing Bihar Law on Reservation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a petition by Rashtriya Janata Dal challenging a judgment delivered by the Patna High Court on June 20, setting aside the increase in reservation from 50 to 65 % for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs) in admission to educational institutions and public jobs in Bihar.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice RJD’s petition and tagged the instant petition with one plea filed by the Bihar government. "Issue notice. This has to be tagged with the pending petition," the bench said.

In July, the apex court had refused to stay the high court’s judgment.

The high court, in its June 20 verdict, declared that the amendments, passed unanimously by the state's bicameral legislature in November last year, were "ultra vires" of the Constitution, "bad in law" and "violative of the equality clause".

The state government said the high court gravely erred in holding that the backward classes are adequately represented solely because backward communities together constitute 68.52% of the total government and observed that there “is no requirement for the enhancement of reservations.”

“The State of Bihar is the only State which carried out this exercise and published its Caste Survey Report on Socio-economic and educational conditions of the entire population. The State has complied with the binding decisions of this Hon’ble Court and then amended the Reservation Acts”, said the state’s petition.