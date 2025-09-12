SC Notice On Plea Asking ECI To Frame Rules For Regulation Of Political Parties
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 12, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to frame rules for registration and regulation of political parties to promote secularism, transparency, and political justice.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Justice Kant said the court is willing to entertain the matter but pointed out to the petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay that no political party was impleaded in the petition.
The bench told the petitioner, “They will say that you're asking something to regulate them and they were not here”. The bench asked the petitioner to implead all the national parties registered with the poll panel.
After hearing brief submissions, the bench decided to issue notice to the Centre, ECI and the Law Commission of India on a plea filed by Upadhyay.
The plea submitted that the move to regulate political parties within the ambit of the Constitution would pave the way for robust democratic functioning.
The plea, citing media report, contended that facts constituting cause of action accrued on July 13, 2025,5 when Income Tax raided offices of two political parties and found the details of 500 crore black money. The plea said both political parties were formed to take donations in cash through hawala and to return money through cheque after deducting 20% commission.
The plea argued that injury to the citizens is large because around 90% political parties are formed to convert black money into white, and they never contest elections but collect thousands of crores in cash and refund it to the donator by cheque after deducting 20% commission.
The plea contended that the "bogus political parties" not only posed a serious threat to democracy but also maligned the country by appointing hardcore criminals, kidnappers, drug smugglers and money launderers as national and state office bearers after taking huge amounts of money from them.
"There are no rules and regulations for political parties. Therefore, many separatists have formed their political party to collect donations. Some office bearers of these parties have succeeded in getting police protection also," the plea said.
The plea, filed through lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey, contended that transparency and accountability in the working of political parties are essential in public interest as they perform public function and, therefore, ECI must frame rules and regulations for them.
The petitioner also sought a direction to the Law Commission of India to examine the best practices of developed democratic countries and prepare a comprehensive report on registration and regulation of political parties to reduce corruption and criminalisation in politics.
