SC Notice On Plea Asking ECI To Frame Rules For Regulation Of Political Parties

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to frame rules for registration and regulation of political parties to promote secularism, transparency, and political justice.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Justice Kant said the court is willing to entertain the matter but pointed out to the petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay that no political party was impleaded in the petition.

The bench told the petitioner, “They will say that you're asking something to regulate them and they were not here”. The bench asked the petitioner to implead all the national parties registered with the poll panel.

After hearing brief submissions, the bench decided to issue notice to the Centre, ECI and the Law Commission of India on a plea filed by Upadhyay.

The plea submitted that the move to regulate political parties within the ambit of the Constitution would pave the way for robust democratic functioning.