SC Notice On Plea Against Telangana Governor's Refusal To Appoint Two BRS Leaders As MLCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Telangana government and the state's Governor on a petition challenging the latter's refusal to nominate the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana as members of the state legislative council (MLC).

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale said: Issue notice, returnable within four weeks. Till further orders, the impugned judgment of the High Court shall remain stayed. Any nominations made in the meantime shall remain subject to the final outcome of this petition”. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Abishek Jebaraj appeared for the petitioners.

Sibal argued that his clients were entitled to a mandamus against the Governor's refusal to appoint them to the legislative council and added, “they will appoint someone else. I have to be appointed”.

It was argued before the apex court that the high court had quashed even a subsequent decision of January 27 where two people's nomination by the Congress Government was rejected.

In March this year, the high court quashed the Governor's orders on rejection of the nominations made by the State Council of Ministers in 2023. The high court also refused to issue any positive direction to the Governor for the appointment of Kumar and Satyanarayana as MLCs and also quashed the recommendations made by the Congress government in January this year for the appointment of M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs.

After hearing Sibal’s submissions, the bench sought the response of the Telangana government, the Governor's secretary and others on the BRS leaders' petition.