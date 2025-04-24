SC Notice On ED's Plea For Transfer Of Trial To Karnataka In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to four accused on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking transfer of the trial from Kerala to Karnataka, in the gold smuggling case.

The ED had earlier argued that a "free and fair trial" of the case is not possible in Kerala, alleging that a close nexus between the accused and top officials and functionaries of the Kerala government.

The matter today came up before a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju represented the ED before the bench.

Raju argued for the transfer of the trial from Kerala to Karnataka in the gold smuggling case. Raju said the agency will have to make other remaining accused parties to the petition and pointed out that presently, the agency has made Sarith PS, Swapna Prabha Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Shri M Sivasankar as parties to its plea.

After hearing Raju’s submissions, the bench sought a response of the accused within six weeks. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing in July. Earlier, the top court had sought to know from the Centre whether diplomatic baggage can be subjected to scanning in India or they enjoy immunity from search.

The top court was hearing the plea by the ED seeking transfer of the trial in the gold smuggling case from Kerala to Karnataka. A key accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency along with another accused, Sandeep Nai,r from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.