SC Notice Centre, EC On PIL For Restoration Of Voting Rights Of Undertrials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the central government and the Election Commission of India on a plea seeking recognition of voting rights for nearly 4.5 lakh undertrial prisoners lodged in jails across the country.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the petitioner before the bench.

Bhushan argued for a couple of minutes, after which the bench decided to issue notice on the plea. Bhushan contended that the present blanket ban imposed under Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, violates constitutional guarantees and international democratic norms.

The plea has been filed by Sunita Sharma, a resident of Patiala in Punjab. The petitioner has made the Centre, through the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Election Commission, as respondents in the matter.

The petition contended that over 4.5 lakh individuals currently languishing in jails are pre-trial, under-trial, or non-finally convicted prisoners.