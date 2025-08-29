Nothing Improper In Using Temple Funds For Educational Purposes, SC Observes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging a Madras High Court order, which had upheld the leasing of temple land in Kolathur for the establishment of an Arts and Science College.

In February 2025, a division bench of the high court had rejected an appeal filed by activist T.R. Ramesh, who objected to the lease.

Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. During the hearing, the bench observed that there was nothing improper in using temple funds for educational purposes.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta and advocates Misha Rohatgi and Amulya Upadhyay represented the Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE), Tamil Nadu.

After hearing submissions, the bench said: “Delay condoned. We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment/order of the high court. Accordingly, the special leave petition is dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of”.

With this order, the apex court has affirmed the Madras High Court’s stance, effectively paving the way for the establishment of the Arts and Science College on the leased temple land.

The plea, filed by T.R. Ramesh, had challenged the use of funds from the Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, for educational purposes, particularly concerning a 2.4-acre land holding of the Somanathaswamy Temple in Kolathur, which is administered by the Kapaleeswarar Temple trust. The HR&CE Department had leased the land for 25 years for setting up the college.

Earlier, in October 2024, the Madras High Court had declined to quash the lease, holding that the transaction was valid. The petitioner had alleged that the lease violated statutory requirements under Section 34 of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, and the Alienation of Immovable Trust Property Rules, 1960, particularly regarding valuation, approval, and publication norms, thereby causing financial loss to the temple.

However, while dismissing the appeal in February 2025, the division bench of the high court held that the purpose of the statutory safeguards was to prevent indiscriminate alienation of temple property by trustees. It had been observed that once the Commissioner, HR&CE, had applied his mind and sanctioned the lease, minor procedural lapses could not nullify the transaction. The high court relied on longstanding legal principles, including a 1917 Privy Council ruling, to hold that such provisions are directory and not mandatory in nature.

The division bench had observed: “We are of the considered opinion that this is not a fit case for this court to interfere with the proposed transaction. For the foregoing reasons, the appeal fails and is accordingly dismissed.”