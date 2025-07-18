ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Nixes PIL Against Appointment Of Bihar Public Service Commission Chairperson

According to the PIL, BPSC chairperson was an accused in the alleged corruption and the matter was pending before a special judge in Patna.

SC Nixes PIL Against Appointment Of Bihar Public Service Commission Chairperson
Supreme Court of India (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a PIL challenging the appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson Parmar Ravi Manubhai after observing that an FIR against him was closed. The top court, however, was critical of PIL and asked the petitioner not to file such bereft of facts petitions.

“If you are filing a PIL then you have to give your life to it. Please do not go behind this publicity business, it will ruin you… you should have read the facts properly,” a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar said. After it was informed about an FIR against Manubhai, the bench asked, “What happened to the FIR?"

“It was closed,” the lawyer said. The bench, after hearing the counsel for the state government and the BPSC chairperson, held the PIL ought to be rejected. The bench initially imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on petitioner Brajesh Singh. It later removed the cost part from the order after considering the petitioner's apology.

The top court on February 3 sought the response of the Bihar government and Manubhai on the plea. The bench had appointed advocate Vanshaja Shukla as an amicus curiae in the matter. The plea challenged the appointment made on March 15, 2024, saying it was against the constitutional mandate of appointing only those with an "impeccable character" as the chairperson or member of public service commissions.

Parmar, the PIL said, was an accused in the alleged corruption case registered by Bihar’s vigilance bureau and the matter was pending before a special judge in Patna. "Thus apparently, respondent number 2 (Parmar) is facing serious charges of committing the offence of corruption and forgery and as such his integrity is doubtful and therefore, he ought not to have been appointed as the chairman of BPSC," the petition had said. It claimed that Parmar did not fulfil the basic eligibility criteria for being appointed to the constitutional post of chairperson as he was not a person with an impeccable character.

Read More:

  1. Can Fee Of Needy Aspiring Lawyers Writing All India Bar Exam Waived? SC Asks BCI
  2. 'Mother, A Great Source Of Comfort And Safety To Minor Child', SC Reverses Its Order Handing Over Custody To His Father

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a PIL challenging the appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson Parmar Ravi Manubhai after observing that an FIR against him was closed. The top court, however, was critical of PIL and asked the petitioner not to file such bereft of facts petitions.

“If you are filing a PIL then you have to give your life to it. Please do not go behind this publicity business, it will ruin you… you should have read the facts properly,” a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar said. After it was informed about an FIR against Manubhai, the bench asked, “What happened to the FIR?"

“It was closed,” the lawyer said. The bench, after hearing the counsel for the state government and the BPSC chairperson, held the PIL ought to be rejected. The bench initially imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on petitioner Brajesh Singh. It later removed the cost part from the order after considering the petitioner's apology.

The top court on February 3 sought the response of the Bihar government and Manubhai on the plea. The bench had appointed advocate Vanshaja Shukla as an amicus curiae in the matter. The plea challenged the appointment made on March 15, 2024, saying it was against the constitutional mandate of appointing only those with an "impeccable character" as the chairperson or member of public service commissions.

Parmar, the PIL said, was an accused in the alleged corruption case registered by Bihar’s vigilance bureau and the matter was pending before a special judge in Patna. "Thus apparently, respondent number 2 (Parmar) is facing serious charges of committing the offence of corruption and forgery and as such his integrity is doubtful and therefore, he ought not to have been appointed as the chairman of BPSC," the petition had said. It claimed that Parmar did not fulfil the basic eligibility criteria for being appointed to the constitutional post of chairperson as he was not a person with an impeccable character.

Read More:

  1. Can Fee Of Needy Aspiring Lawyers Writing All India Bar Exam Waived? SC Asks BCI
  2. 'Mother, A Great Source Of Comfort And Safety To Minor Child', SC Reverses Its Order Handing Over Custody To His Father

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTAPPOINTMENT OF BPSC CHAIRPERSONBPSCPILPARMAR RAVI MANUBHAI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.