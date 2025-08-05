‘Surrender Within Two Weeks’, SC Nixes Bail Granted To Dheeraj Wadhawan In Loan Scam Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in the multi-crore bank loan scam case.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench examined the report filed by the medical board. The bench decided to cancel Wadhawan’s bail and directed him to surrender within two weeks.
In September last year, the Delhi High Court had granted him bail on medical grounds. The high court had observed that he fell within the parameters of a "sick person". The high court order was challenged by the CBI in the apex court.
Earlier, additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the CBI, had contended that Wadhawan did not suffer from any serious medical ailments and huge amounts of money were siphoned off in the case. A bench led by Justice Kumar passed the order on the appeal filed by the central agency.
The Wadhawan brothers, Kapil and Dheeraj, were arrested in this case in July 2022. In October 2022, the agency filed a chargesheet, and the court took cognisance.
The FIR was registered on a complaint made by the Union Bank of India, which alleged DHFL, the housing finance company's then chairman-cum-managing director Kapil Wadhawan, then director Dheeraj Wadhawan and other accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India, and in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, the accused and others induced the consortium to sanction huge loans aggregating Rs 42,871.42 crore.
