SC: Need To Infuse Purity, Fairness, Autonomy And Independence In Indian Sports Federations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday emphasised on infusing purity, fairness, autonomy and independence in Indian sports federations and ousting those persons who have monopolised the sports federation for their vested interest.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench, in its order, said: "Taking into consideration the oral submissions made on behalf of the intervenors and the administrator, and also having taken cognizance of the offensive language used by the purported and so-called President of the Asian Federation, it seems to us that some strong measures are required to be taken in order to infuse purity, fairness, autonomy and independence in the election process, particularly to oust such persons who have monopolized the sports federation for their vested interest".

The bench asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to take instructions if the director, CBI would suggest an investigation mechanism for effective domestic and international probe, with the assistance of international investigating agencies such as the Interpol, into the affairs of the sports federation.

The apex court also asked Mehta to take instructions on ensuring domestic Kabaddi players or other sports persons were allowed to participate in international competitions including the Asian Kabaddi championship in Iran.

"To find out whether the Electoral Roll of the Kabaddi Federation of India is valid and transparent, and the State Units are represented by genuinely elected/nominated persons, who can be permitted to participate in the election of Governing body of the National Federation," the bench asked Mehta.

The bench directed the Centre to explore diplomatic channels for the resolution of conflicts and recognition of sports associations including the Kabaddi Federation. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on February 6.

The apex court was hearing a plea of two national Kabaddi players Priyanka and Pooja seeking direction to AKFI — unaffiliated by the International Kabaddi Federation — for sending them to the Asian Kabaddi Championship scheduled to be held in Iran from February 20 to 25.

During the hearing, the bench said if there was anything wrong with the election of the governing body of AKFI, then the court would not hesitate in ordering a fresh election and this time it wouldn’t depend on any administrator. "We deprecate this practice of appointing former judges or bureaucrats as administrators. This practice is not good for anyone. The democratic values have to be restored. The voters, participants must be very genuine, most of them from sports background….," observed the bench. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Sravan Kumar represented two Arjuna awardee intervenors before the bench.