SC Sets Aside NCLAT Order On DHFL Resolution Plan Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), directing the lenders of the erstwhile Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) to reconsider specific aspects of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance’s (PCHF) resolution plan.

The controversy originated from the valuation of ₹45,000 crore in recoveries from "avoidable" and "fraudulent" transactions, which had been assigned a nominal value of ₹1 under the resolution plan. Under the IBC, avoidance transactions are those identified as undervalued, fraudulent, or extortionate by the former promoters.

A bench comprising justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said: “Under the circumstances, the appellants – KW (Kapil Wadhawan) and DW (Dheeraj Wadhawan), who were the Directors of DHFL at the relevant time, having deemed to have vacated their offices on the supersession of the Board of Directors under the RBI Act, could not have claimed any right to attend the meetings of CoC or to participate in the CIRP proceedings initiated under the IBC, which right otherwise would have been available to the directors suspended under the IBC”.

The apex court, in its 145-page judgment, affirmed the resolution plan for the DHFL, which the Union Bank of India-led committee of creditors (CoC) and the NCLT’s Mumbai bench approved in 2021, and assigned a notional value of ₹1 to potential recoveries exceeding ₹45,000 crore.

PCHF, in September 2021, acquired DHFL for a total consideration of ₹34,250 crore. "The impugned judgment and order dated January 27, 2022, passed by the NCLAT is set aside, and the judgment and order dated June 7, 2021, passed by the adjudicating authority/ NCLT granting its approval to the Plan Approval Application, and thereby approving the Resolution Plan, is upheld”, said the bench.

The bench said it is true that as per Section 24 of IBC, the resolution professional (RP) is required to give a notice of each of the meetings of the CoC to the members of the suspended board of directors, along with the members of CoC including the authorized representatives and the operational creditors or their representatives.

“However, as per sub-section 4 of Section 24, though the Directors of the suspended Board of Directors have a right to attend the meetings of CoC, they do not have any right to vote in such meetings. Meaning thereby, such suspended Directors would have a right only to receive the notice of meetings of CoC and to attend the same, but would not have the right to vote in the meetings”, said the apex court.

The bench said suffice it to say that when majority of the creditors in their wisdom, and after negotiations with the PRA (prospective resolution applicants) as to how and in what manner the corporate resolution process (CRP) should be undertaken, had explored the feasibility and viability of the RP, while approving the same, and when the said plan was also approved by the NCLT, the NCLAT ought not to have tinkered with a clause of the said plan about the treatment of recoveries from the applications under Section 66 of the IBC.

The bench said that recoveries of money under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) related to fraudulent transactions by DHFL must be paid to the successful resolution applicant, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd, not the DHFL's creditors. The bench said recoveries from avoidance shall be given to CoC, while recoveries from fraudulent transactions must be paid to the successful resolution application (Piramal).

DHFL collapsed under a debt burden of ₹90,000 crore, and in November 2019, it was referred to insolvency proceedings under the IBC.

A dispute arose when the approved resolution plan ascribed a value of merely ₹1 to recoveries from avoidance transactions, which included allegedly fraudulent transfers made by the former management.