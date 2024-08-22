ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Modifies Conditions Imposed on Activist Teesta Setalvad for Her Abroad Travel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday modified the condition imposed on activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with her travel to Malaysia from August 31 to September 10, to attend an anti-racism conference. On Tuesday, the apex court had permitted Setalvad to travel to Selangor, Malaysia for 11 days saying that she shall furnish solvent surety in the sum of Rs 10 lakh to the satisfaction of the sessions court in Ahmedabad. The apex court had also said that she should file an undertaking before it stating that she will return to face the trial in India.

Today, Setalvad's counsel mentioned the matter before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai. The counsel requested the bench, also comprising justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan, to modify the condition of providing solvent surety. The counsel said it will take a long time to fulfil this condition. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Gujarat government, did not object to the modification sought by Setalvad's counsel. The bench noted that the law officer has submitted that sufficient conditions to ensure her presence be imposed.

"We, therefore, modify the condition mentioned in paragraph no.6 of the said order (of August 20) and the same be replaced as under: The applicant (Setalvad) shall furnish solvent surety or cash surety or surety in the nature of fixed deposit receipt in the sum of Rs 10,00,000 to the satisfaction of the sessions court, Ahmedabad," the bench said in its order.

Currently, Setalvad is out on bail in connection with a criminal case involving allegations of a conspiracy to malign the Gujarat government and then chief minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.