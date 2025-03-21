SC: Misinformation, Rumours Being Spread Over Delhi HC Justice Yashwant Varma's Official Home Incident

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said misinformation and rumours were being spread over an incident in relation to the Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire broke out.

A statement, issued by the apex court, said the proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court, was independent and separate from the in-house enquiry procedure.

"There is misinformation and rumours being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma. The In-house enquiry procedure set up and prescribed by the Supreme Court in C. Ravichandran Iyer v. Justice A.M. Bhattacharjee (1995) is available on the website of the Supreme Court of India," said the statement.

It added that the In-house procedure was elucidated and explained in Additional District and Sessions Judge ‘X’ v. Registrar General, High Court of Madhya Pradesh (2015).

The top court said upon receiving information, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.

"On receiving the information, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court commenced the In-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, who had commenced his enquiry prior to the Collegium meeting on 20th March 2025, will be submitting his report to the Chief Justice of India today i.e. on 21st March 2025. The report will be examined and processed for further and necessary action," it added.

The statement said that the proposal for transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, who is the second senior most judge in the Delhi High Court and a member of the collegium, to his parent high court, the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, where he will be ninth in seniority, is independent and separate from the in-house enquiry procedure.

The statement added that moreover, the reported incident has happened in Delhi and the proposal was examined by the collegium comprising of the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and four senior most Judges of the Supreme Court on March 20, 2025, and thereafter letters were written to the consultee judges of the Supreme Court, the chief justices of the high courts concerned and Justice Yashwant Varma. “Responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the Collegium will pass a resolution”, it said.

According to a source, the fire incident occurred on March 14 at the residence of Justice Verma. He has not yet responded to the alleged cash found at his residence.

According to a source, Justice Varma was not home when the fire incident occurred, and fire tenders and police stumbled on the money in a room, while dousing the flames.

According to a source, the higher-ups in the police were informed about the incident, and the government authorities brought it to the attention of the CJI, who called for a meeting of the five-member collegium on Thursday to discuss the case. The collegium’s resolution regarding the transfer of the judge is yet to be uploaded on the apex court’s website.