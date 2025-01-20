‘No Building Without A Specified Parking Lot’, SC Mulls Measures To Reduce Vehicular Pollution In NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday hinted at deliberating on norms granting permission to construct apartments and suggested that no building should come up without a specified parking lot, while seeking a response from authorities, including MCD and DDA, in connection with the increase in vehicular pollution in the national capital region (NCR).

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. "We need to deal with it … what does the Delhi master plan say? What is the process for granting permission to construct a residential building?" asked the bench.

The apex court queried further, whether there was any restriction on the purchase of a second or third car by a family in Delhi-NCR. The bench indicated deliberating on the norms granting permission to construct apartments. It also suggested that no building would be allowed to be constructed unless it has a specified parking lot.

The bench also emphasised having a robust public transport system to counter the increase in vehicular pollution and questioned the government’s plan to make electric vehicles affordable. The apex court sought a response from the DDA, MCD, Centre, Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on February 3.

The apex court was hearing a matter in connection with air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The apex court had recently mulled over making hologram-based colour-coded stickers for vehicles mandatory in the country. It emphasised the effective implementation of the pollution under control certificate norms.

The apex court, in 2018, accepted a proposal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which envisaged that hologram-based light blue stickers would be used in vehicles using petrol and CNG in the NCR, whereas diesel-run vehicles would have orange stickers.