Lottery Distributor Is Not Liable To Pay Service tax, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the central government cannot impose service tax on the sale of lotteries.

The judgment was pronounced by Justice B V Nagarathna. The apex court dismissed a plea filed by the central government claiming that it is entitled to impose service tax on lotteries.

It upheld the order passed by the Sikkim High Court, which ruled that lottery comes within the expression "betting and gambling", which is Entry 62 of the state list, and only the state government can impose tax.

Pronouncing the operative part of the judgment, Justice Nagarathna said there was no service rendered by the lottery distributors. Therefore, service tax is not leviable. The bench made it clear that it will not take a different view than what Sikkim High Court had taken in the matter while dismissing the appeal filed by the central government.

The high court had held that the activities of lottery distributors do not constitute a service.

The apex court said that the relationship between the lottery distributor and the state government was principal-principal and not principal-to-agency. It added that since there is no agency in the relationship, the lottery distributors were not liable to pay service tax but made it clear that they would have to pay the gambling tax, which was levied by the state under Entry 62, List II. Detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day.