Police Complaint Filed Over Mamata's 'If Bengal Burns, Delhi Will Also Burn..' Comment

New Delhi: Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following her comments at a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad programme. The complaint relates to a statement made by Banerjee, which Jindal argues is "inflammatory" and "potentially incites unrest".

In the complaint, Jindal has cited a statement made by Banerjee during a public meeting with members of the TMC student wing. She reportedly said, "Remember, if Bengal burns, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also burn." Jindal argues that the statement is "inflammatory" and "anti-national". He argues that her words are designed to incite regional hatred and animosity.

The complaint claims that Banerjee, as the Chief Minister, wields significant influence over the public. Despite her constitutional position, her statement is aimed at inciting unrest and posing a threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the country. The complaint emphasises that Banerjee's position as the Chief Minister increases the gravity of her statement. It stated that her role allows her to control administrative and law enforcement officials in West Bengal, and her comments suggest the potential misuse of this power to incite widespread unrest within the state and in other regions.

The complainant said, "Given the inflammatory and provocative nature of her statement, which is aimed at promoting enmity by creating disharmony between the people of India, as she has named Delhi as a state in her statement, being a resident of Delhi, an FIR has been lodged against Mamata Banerjee under sections 152, 192, 196 and 353 of the BNS."

While addressing the foundation day programme of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in Kolkata, Banerjee had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using his party to set fire in Bengal over the incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"Some people think it is Bangladesh, I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a different country, and India is a different country. Modi Babu is using his party to set fire here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, Northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also burn! We will topple your chair," she had stated.

