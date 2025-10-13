SC Junks Plea Seeking SIT Probe Into Rahul Gandhi’s Electoral Roll Manipulation Claims
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 13, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea seeking a direction to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) led by a former judge to probe allegations of large-scale electoral roll manipulation in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru Central and other affected constituencies in the country.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The plea cited the allegations made by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference on August 7, 2025.
During the hearing, the bench said it is not keen to entertain the plea filed by an apex court advocate and Congress party member, Rohit Pandey.
“We are not inclined to entertain the writ petition which is purportedly filed in the public interest,” said the bench.
However, the bench said the petitioner was at liberty to raise the issue with the Election Commission if deemed appropriate.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that a representation was made before the poll body, but the poll body neither considered it nor took action. After hearing submissions, the bench decided to dismiss the plea and asked the petitioner to avail themselves of appropriate remedies under the law.
The plea said, What is at stake here is not the outcome of a single electoral contest, but the integrity and credibility of the electoral roll itself, the bedrock upon which the entire democratic process stands.
“When the electoral roll is corrupted by wrongful deletions and fraudulent insertions, the right to vote ceases to be equally accessible to all citizens, undermining the constitutional promise of universal adult suffrage,” it said.
The plea also sought a direction to the Election Commission that no further revision or finalisation of electoral rolls would be undertaken until compliance with the court’s directions and completion of an independent audit of the rolls.
