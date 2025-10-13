ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Junks Plea Seeking SIT Probe Into Rahul Gandhi’s Electoral Roll Manipulation Claims

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea seeking a direction to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) led by a former judge to probe allegations of large-scale electoral roll manipulation in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru Central and other affected constituencies in the country.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The plea cited the allegations made by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference on August 7, 2025.

During the hearing, the bench said it is not keen to entertain the plea filed by an apex court advocate and Congress party member, Rohit Pandey.

“We are not inclined to entertain the writ petition which is purportedly filed in the public interest,” said the bench.

However, the bench said the petitioner was at liberty to raise the issue with the Election Commission if deemed appropriate.