SC Junks Plea For FIR Over Cash Discovery At Delhi HC Judge's Official Home

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR in connection with the alleged discovery of a semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, citing an ongoing in-house inquiry, and termed the plea as premature.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Justice Oka told advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, representing the petitioners’, “After in-house inquiry is over several options are open. If the report indicates that something is wrong. The Chief Justice of India can direct registration of an FIR. He can refer the matter to the Parliament (for impeachment). Today, it is not the day to go into this question (regarding registration of an FIR). The internal inquiry is in progress. Today, it is not a time to consider this….”.

Justice Oka stressed that today it is premature as an internal inquiry is already in progress. Nedumpara insisted that the investigation is not the job of the court and the allegation can only be investigated by the police. Citing the two judgments which lay down the procedure of in-house inquiry, Justice Oka said after the in-house inquiry report is submitted, all options are open depending on the outcome.

Nedumpara said the court must examine the matter from a common man’s perspective, and added, “common man keeps asking the same question, why no FIR was registered on March 14, on the day of occurrence? Why no arrest was made and why no money was seized? Why was the criminal law not put into motion? Why did it take almost a week for the public to know about this scandal”.

Nedumpara argued, “Why the Supreme Court and its collegium did not tell the public that it was a shocking incident and it is in the possession of video….sent to it by the Ministry of Home and other agencies. Why did the fire department chief deny that no cash was recovered?” Justice Oka said the bench has seen the petition and stressed that an internal inquiry is already in progress and today, the court cannot interfere at this stage, and “let the process be over and all options are open for the CJI”.

The bench said somebody would have to educate the common man so that they understand the procedure being followed in the matter. “Why system been created and what are the options available, after the inquiry report is submitted..... Since you represent the common man, you must take responsibility for educating the common man”, the bench told the lawyer. Nedumpara replied that evidence will be lost and it is a classic example.

After hearing submissions, the bench, in its order, said, “In-house procedure adopted and inquiry pursuant to in-house procedure is in progress. After the report is submitted by the committee there will be several options open for CJI. Therefore, at this stage it will be not appropriate to entertain this writ petition. There are wider prayers for reading down some decisions of this court. At this stage, it is not necessary to look into that aspect….subject to observed above, the petition is disposed of”.

The plea, filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and three others on March 23, also challenges the 1991 judgment in the K Veeraswami case in which the top court ruled that no criminal proceedings could be initiated against a judge of the high court or the top court without the prior nod of the Chief Justice of India.