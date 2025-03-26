SC Junks Plea For CBI Probe Into 'Honey-Trap' Allegations In Karnataka Assembly

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday junked a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into honey-trap allegations in the Karnataka Assembly.

The plea was filed by one Binay Kumar Singh through a counsel, Barun Kumar Singh. A major controversy had been triggered after Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna told the Legislative Assembly that he had been the target of a recent attempt at honey-trapping. He claimed that as many as 48 leaders from all parties had been targeted.

His response came after the issue of honey-trapping of legislators was raised by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal with a statement that there were rumours of many Congress ministers being targeted by organised gangs.

The plea submitted that very serious and troubling allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka state legislature, i.e. Vidhan Soudha, a person aspiring to be the Chief Minister of the state, has been successful in honey trapping several persons, amongst whom are judges. The petitioner, who is a resident of Dhanbad, has filed the plea on the basis of media reports.

Rajanna, who hit the headlines following his revelation that efforts were made to honeytrap him, filed a written representation to Home Minister G Parameshwara seeking an inquiry into the honeytrap case. Rajanna met Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday and submitted a three-page letter explaining in detail how and when the honeytrap attempt was made on him.