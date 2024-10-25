ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Junks Plea Against Quashing LOCs Against Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Kin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea by CBI against an order passed by the Bombay High Court, which quashed the look-out circulars (LOC), issued against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In August 2020, the circular was issued against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, an army veteran, and her mother Sandhya, a former teacher in army schools. The notice, issued by the Indian Bureau of Immigration, aimed to prevent individuals facing prosecution from leaving the country or to detain them if they attempted foreign travel.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan. The bench termed CBI’s plea as “frivolous” while junking it.

"We are warning...you are filing such a frivolous petition only because one of the accused is a high-profile person...it will be with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society", said the bench.