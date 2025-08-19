‘Want Family To Be Together, Exclude Romantic Cases’, SC Junks NCPCR’s Challenge In Minor Muslim Girl Marriage Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it wants the family to be together and emphasized the need to exclude romantic cases, while junking a plea by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's 2022 judgment. The high court had allowed a Muslim girl to enter into a valid marriage upon attaining puberty.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan. Notably, the age of attaining puberty is 15 years according to applicable personal laws in Islam.
During the hearing, the apex court made it clear that the child rights body was a stranger to the litigation and had no locus standi to challenge the order of the high court.
The bench said that NCPCR has no locus standi to challenge such an order, where two minor children are protected by the high court, and questioned why NCPCR is challenging the protection given to the minors.
Justice Nagarathna said, “It is strange that the NCPCR is challenging such an order, and it has no locus standi to challenge such an order (passed by the high court). The special leave petition is dismissed….no question of law (would be considered)”.
The NCPCR's counsel contended that his client is raising a question of law, whether a girl, who is not 18 years old, can be held to have the capacity to enter into a legal marriage merely on the basis of personal law. Sensing that the bench is not inclined to entertain the contention against the high court order, the counsel requested the bench to keep the question of law in connection with the minors open.
“NCPCR cannot say don’t protect two children…we are not deciding any question of law here…the high court has extended the relief to two minor children. The NCPCR, which is meant for the protection of children, assails such an order of the high court….dismissed”, said Justice Nagarathna.
The child rights body counsel said the other matter, which was tagged with the main matter, where the husband, 26 years old, is a major and the wife, more than 16 years old, is a minor and pointed to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), regarding sexual intercourse with a minor.
The bench was informed that the husband filed the habeas corpus. The bench pointed out that the high court directed handing over the custody of the wife to her husband. "Where is the locus standi of the child rights body in this matter? NCPCR's only grievance is that there is a disconnect between POCSO and Muslim personal law for the majority; therefore, the issue needs to be examined”, said the counsel. Justice Nagarathna said the question of law should be raised in an appropriate case and dismissed the matter.
Justice Nagarathna, citing an example, said the 17-year-old girl and 21-year-old boy ran away and got married and added, “they are married, they have children, and he is on bail.... convictions we are setting aside. We want the family to be together. Ultimately, these romantic cases need to be excluded and somewhere we have to say something…”.
The bench said the girl is living with her husband, and why should the court interfere?
The bench said romantic relationships between persons on the verge of majority age should be seen differently, and added that there is the POCSO Act, which takes care of the penal cases.
“But there are romantic cases also where teenagers on the verge of majority run away, where there are genuine romantic cases, they want to get married, don't read such cases the same as criminal cases. We have to differentiate between criminal cases and this…." the bench said.
The bench queried further, why NCPCR challenged an order which granted protection to the life and liberty of the couple who were facing threats?
Concluding the hearing, the bench said if the high court, in exercise of its power under Article 226, seeks to extend protection to two individuals, the child rights body has no locus standi to challenge such an order and dismissed the plea.
The apex court also dismissed other pleas by the child rights body against other similar orders passed by the high court.
