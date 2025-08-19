ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Want Family To Be Together, Exclude Romantic Cases’, SC Junks NCPCR’s Challenge In Minor Muslim Girl Marriage Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it wants the family to be together and emphasized the need to exclude romantic cases, while junking a plea by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's 2022 judgment. The high court had allowed a Muslim girl to enter into a valid marriage upon attaining puberty.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan. Notably, the age of attaining puberty is 15 years according to applicable personal laws in Islam.

During the hearing, the apex court made it clear that the child rights body was a stranger to the litigation and had no locus standi to challenge the order of the high court.

The bench said that NCPCR has no locus standi to challenge such an order, where two minor children are protected by the high court, and questioned why NCPCR is challenging the protection given to the minors.

Justice Nagarathna said, “It is strange that the NCPCR is challenging such an order, and it has no locus standi to challenge such an order (passed by the high court). The special leave petition is dismissed….no question of law (would be considered)”.

The NCPCR's counsel contended that his client is raising a question of law, whether a girl, who is not 18 years old, can be held to have the capacity to enter into a legal marriage merely on the basis of personal law. Sensing that the bench is not inclined to entertain the contention against the high court order, the counsel requested the bench to keep the question of law in connection with the minors open.

“NCPCR cannot say don’t protect two children…we are not deciding any question of law here…the high court has extended the relief to two minor children. The NCPCR, which is meant for the protection of children, assails such an order of the high court….dismissed”, said Justice Nagarathna.

The child rights body counsel said the other matter, which was tagged with the main matter, where the husband, 26 years old, is a major and the wife, more than 16 years old, is a minor and pointed to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), regarding sexual intercourse with a minor.

The bench was informed that the husband filed the habeas corpus. The bench pointed out that the high court directed handing over the custody of the wife to her husband. "Where is the locus standi of the child rights body in this matter? NCPCR's only grievance is that there is a disconnect between POCSO and Muslim personal law for the majority; therefore, the issue needs to be examined”, said the counsel. Justice Nagarathna said the question of law should be raised in an appropriate case and dismissed the matter.