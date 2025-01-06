ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Junks Cheating Case Against Goa MLA Over Property Fraud

The complainant alleged GOA MLA Arolkar sold portions of the land as the constituted attorney of two co-owners without the other stakeholders' consent.

SC Junks Cheating Case Against Goa MLA Over Property Fraud
File Photo of Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a cheating case against a Goa MLA accused of land grabbing and fraudulent sale of property.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan allowed the appeal of MLA Jit Vinayak Arolkar challenging a March 2023 Bombay High Court verdict dismissing his plea to quash the FIR.

The case involved allegations under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, registered on October 26, 2020, at the Pernem Police Station, and then transferred to the special investigation team of the economic offences wing.

The FIR accused Arolkar of fraudulently selling a property in Dhargalim Village, Pernem, Goa, without the consent of all legal co-owners. The property -- “Capnivoril Guera” or “Kapni Varil Ghera” -- came under dispute after the complainant, who filed 12 civil suits in 2018, claimed ownership.

The complainant alleged Arolkar sold portions of the land in his capacity as the constituted attorney of two co-owners, Vidhya Natekar and Sanjay Natekar, without the consent of other stakeholders.

The MLA's counsel argued the sales only transferred the ownership rights of the individuals he represented and did not encroach on the complainant’s rights. The complainant however filed a police complaint alleging fraudulent sale without the consent of the co-owners, resulting in the FIR.

Justice Oka, who authored the judgment, said the dispute was primarily civil in nature, and did not justify invoking criminal law. "The appeal succeeds. The impugned judgment and the order dated March 1, 2023, is set aside, and FIR... ....and proceedings based thereon are hereby quashed and set aside only as against the appellant,” held the bench.

The judgment clarified of not making any adjudication on the merits of the pending civil dispute between the parties. The complainant acknowledged the co-ownership of the vendors in the property and filed the civil suits two years before registering the FIR, the bench said, and found no evidence to prove Arolkar deceived the complainant or caused harm to his property or reputation.

The filing of the criminal complaint after such a long delay, without disclosing about the ongoing civil litigation, amounted to an abuse of the process of the law, it said.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a cheating case against a Goa MLA accused of land grabbing and fraudulent sale of property.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan allowed the appeal of MLA Jit Vinayak Arolkar challenging a March 2023 Bombay High Court verdict dismissing his plea to quash the FIR.

The case involved allegations under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, registered on October 26, 2020, at the Pernem Police Station, and then transferred to the special investigation team of the economic offences wing.

The FIR accused Arolkar of fraudulently selling a property in Dhargalim Village, Pernem, Goa, without the consent of all legal co-owners. The property -- “Capnivoril Guera” or “Kapni Varil Ghera” -- came under dispute after the complainant, who filed 12 civil suits in 2018, claimed ownership.

The complainant alleged Arolkar sold portions of the land in his capacity as the constituted attorney of two co-owners, Vidhya Natekar and Sanjay Natekar, without the consent of other stakeholders.

The MLA's counsel argued the sales only transferred the ownership rights of the individuals he represented and did not encroach on the complainant’s rights. The complainant however filed a police complaint alleging fraudulent sale without the consent of the co-owners, resulting in the FIR.

Justice Oka, who authored the judgment, said the dispute was primarily civil in nature, and did not justify invoking criminal law. "The appeal succeeds. The impugned judgment and the order dated March 1, 2023, is set aside, and FIR... ....and proceedings based thereon are hereby quashed and set aside only as against the appellant,” held the bench.

The judgment clarified of not making any adjudication on the merits of the pending civil dispute between the parties. The complainant acknowledged the co-ownership of the vendors in the property and filed the civil suits two years before registering the FIR, the bench said, and found no evidence to prove Arolkar deceived the complainant or caused harm to his property or reputation.

The filing of the criminal complaint after such a long delay, without disclosing about the ongoing civil litigation, amounted to an abuse of the process of the law, it said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PROPERTY FRAUDJIT VINAYAK AROLKARGOA MLA CASE IN SC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.