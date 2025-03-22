SC Judges Visit Manipur, Urge Relief Camp Inmates Not To Give Up Hope

Imphal: A five-member delegation of Supreme Court judges visited the ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Saturday and urged the inmates of the relief camps to remain hopeful and positive.

The five-member delegation of the apex court judges led by Justice BR Gavai, also included Justices Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh.

"Our Constitution aims at justice: social, economic and political. The Constitution aims for all the citizens in the country to have access to justice in a speedier manner and at affordable rates. We tried to reach out to the remotest parts of the country that are far away from the capital. For a just society, the principles of accessibility, access to justice, access to healthcare and access to opportunities that empower individuals to lead dignified lives, are very important," said Justice Gavai at the inauguration of legal services camp, Health Camp and Legal Aid Clinics at Churachapur.

"The Supreme Court visit is a remarkable thing. We must look forward and think of the future. We should not live in the past, pain or tragedy that has taken place. It may take time, but we must remain hopeful and positive," he added.

"We know that all of you are going through a difficult phase but with the assistance of everyone – the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, this phase will be over within a short period," he said while addressing the gathering at Churachandpur.

"…It is our Constitution which has kept us united and strong. Have belief in our Constitution. The Constitution will ensure peace returns fully to Manipur one day," he said.

"Our efforts today are a reflection of this commitment, and I am deeply grateful to all the stakeholders who have made this initiative possible. One of the most vulnerable sections of the society comprises internally displaced persons. Due to various circumstances beyond their control, many individuals and families have found themselves uprooted from their houses, struggling to rebuild their lives. It is our moral and constitutional duty to ensure that they are not left behind," he added.

"…There are 265 legal aid clinics set up by the State of Manipur and the Manipur State Legal Services Authority. The legal aid clinics set up within the displaced communities will offer free legal assistance, empowering people to seek justice and protect their rights. I urge all displaced individuals to take advantage of these services and assure them that we stand with them in their journey towards rebuilding their lives," added Justice Gavai.

Apart from Churachandpur, the judges also visited some relief camps in the Bishnupur district of Imphal Valley and met the inmates. Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who hails from Manipur, later while talking to reporters, said that the visit by the judges of the top court would give a healing touch and hope for going forward.