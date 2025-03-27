ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Judges B R Gavai, Ujjal Bhuyan To Attend Legal Awareness Event In Arunachal Pradesh

SC judges BR Gavai and Ujjal Bhuyan will spend a few days in Arunachal Pradesh attending a legal awareness event.

SC judges BR Gavai and Ujjal Bhuyan will spend a few days in Arunachal Pradesh attending a legal awareness event.
File Photo: Supreme Court (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

New Delhi: Supreme Court judges B R Gavai and Ujjal Bhuyan will be attending a legal awareness event for a couple of days this month in Arunachal Pradesh, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Thursday said.

In a press release, the authority said the "mega legal awareness programme camp-cum-sewa apke dwar" aims to strengthen legal outreach and awareness among tribal communities in Dirang and Bomdila in West Kameng District and in Tawang. Justice Gavai is the executive chairman of the NALSA.

Justices Gavai and Bhuyan, who will be attending the event on March 29 and 30, will also visit a jail aside from a children's home in Tawang, engaging with vulnerable groups to assess their legal needs and ensure access to justice.

"These camps are being organised for dissemination of information to the tribal communities for their legal empowerment under various key laws such as the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act, 2021," the release said.

The focus would also be on the NALSA (Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights) Scheme, 2015, the schemes of Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and other central and state welfare schemes, it added.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, as per the 2011 Census, over 68 per cent of the population belongs to tribal communities, highlighting the pressing need for targeted legal initiatives to safeguard their rights and ensure their welfare," NALSA said.

Participants would receive on-the-spot legal assistance, enabling immediate access to legal aid, grievance redressal and welfare benefits, the release added.

