SC Judge Opts Out From Hearing Hyderabad-Based Businessman's Plea In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kumar has opted out from the hearing of a plea moved by Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally. Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the top court said the matter would have to be heard by another bench, which does not comprise Justice Sanjay Kumar.

New Delhi: Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kumar on July 16 opted out from the hearing of a petition by Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, challenging his arrest in a money laundering case in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

After the matter came up for hearing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna said it would have to be heard by another bench, which does not comprise Justice Sanjay Kumar. He said Justice Kumar would not like to hear this matter.

The apex court said that the interim bail, which was granted to Boinpally, in connection with the condition of his wife, who is suffering from various ailments, will be extended till further orders. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in the week commencing August 5.

The apex court in March this year had said that the petitioner has been inside the jail for 18 months and directed his release on interim bail for five weeks. After that, the apex court on several occasions has extended the interim bail granted to Boinpally. As a condition for release on interim bail, Boinpally had to surrender his passport.

The court had also directed him to not leave the National Capital Region (NCR) except for a visit to Hyderabad. Boinpally moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court in July last year, which refused his plea challenging the legality of his arrest in 2022.

