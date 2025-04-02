SC Agrees To Examine Plea By Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Against Sealing Of Madrasas In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea filed by Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind in connection with the sealing of madrasas in Uttarakhand.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi represented the Muslim body before the bench.

During the hearing, the bench observed that there is nothing wrong if the government seeks information regarding the quality of education being imparted in madrasas, the status of the Right to Education Act or their funding. The bench suggested that the petitioner can ventilate its grievances before the jurisdictional high court. Sibal did not agree with this suggestion and pointed out an order passed on 21 October 2024, by a bench led by then Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Sibal submitted that notice was issued to all state governments and the matter is pending, and stressed that it would not be correct to move before the high court.

After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to tag the application filed by the Muslim body with the main case in which an order was passed in October last year.

On October 21, 2024, the apex court, acting on a plea filed by Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind, had put on hold the recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and subsequent actions taken by the Centre and states’ to close down government-funded madrasas for allegedly not complying with the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The apex court had ordered that the communications of the NCPCR issued on June 7, 2024, and June 25, 2024, should not be acted upon.

The apex court had also stayed recent orders by the Uttar Pradesh and Tripura governments, which directed the transfer of students from unrecognised madrasas, as well as non-Muslim students studying in government-aided madrasas, to government schools.