SC: Jacobite Syrian Church Will Hand Over The Administration Of 6 Churches To Malankara Church Faction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Jacobite Syrian Church to hand over the administration of six churches in Kerala to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church faction.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench said that the members of the Jacobite Syrian Church were in contempt for "wilfully disobeying" the 2017 judgment.

The bench directed the Jacobite faction to hand over the administration of three churches each in Ernakulam and Palakkad districts to the Malankara faction. The bench also asked the Jacobite faction to file a compliance affidavit. The bench made it clear that, "Failure to do so will result in initiation of contempt proceedings".

Regarding common amenities in churches such as burial grounds, schools, hospitals, etc, the bench asked the Malankara faction to ensure that the Jacobite faction enjoyed the amenities. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 17.

In the 2017 judgment, the apex court held that 1,100 parishes and their churches under the Malankara Church should be controlled by the Orthodox faction, in accordance with the 1934 Malankara Church guidelines. Jacobite church followers have been accused of preventing access to the Orthodox faction, despite orders from both the Kerala High Court and the apex court.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the apex court said that in 2017, it conclusively determined the issues and the only thing remaining was the implementation of the directions.