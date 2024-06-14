SC Issues Notices on NTA's Plea Seeking Transfer of Cases on NEET-UG Row From HCs to It

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a plea for CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in connection with the NEET-UG exam.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the PIL will be taken up with other pending petitions on July 8, when the apex court will reopen after summer vacations. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Hiten Singh Kashyap and others seeking a CBI probe into the allegations of paper leak and other irregularities.

The bench also sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bihar government within two weeks. The bench asked the NTA to file a response within 2 weeks and the central government has been given time till the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the bench did not appreciate a counsel’s submission, representing the petitioner, that students in Kota were committing suicide. The bench asked the counsel to refrain from making emotional arguments in the court. The counsel then pressed before a CBI probe into the issue of paper leak.

Justice Nath observed that NTA's response on the same was necessary before any order was passed by the court. "CBI investigation can be ordered ex-parte today? Is that your submission?", the bench queried the counsel.

The counsel argued that NTA should furnish details of the entire examination in connection with every candidate before counselling commences in July and stressed that the matter is regarding the future of several lakh students. The bench replied that it is conscious of that and all arguments shall be raised on 8 July. Another counsel argued that the NTA obtained the court’s order by concealing facts. The bench reiterated that it will not stay the counselling and asked the counsel to file his objections to the court.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of cases in seven high courts as also the Supreme Court.