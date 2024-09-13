ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Issues Notice To Centre's On PIL For Sensitising People About Rape Sexual Offences

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Centres and others on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer seeking directions for sensitising people about the penal provisions on rape and the POCSO Act to make the country a better place for girls and women.

The matter was taken up by a three-bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The PIL was filed by senior advocate Aabad Harshad Ponda in his personal capacity. The petitioner requested the top court to contribute in making India a safer and better place for girls and women.

The apex court issued notice to the Centre, the Union Ministries of Education and Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The petitioner said there is a need to inform people about the laws regarding rape and the change in such laws after the 'Nirbhaya' case.

The apex court said it is in the process of rendering a judgment in a POCSO matter and may issue guidelines on the sensitive issue. "We will list it after the judgment," the CJI said.