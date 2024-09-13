ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Issues Notice To Centre's On PIL For Sensitising People About Rape Sexual Offences

author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 1 hours ago

SC Issues Notice Centre's On PIL For Sensitising People About Rape Sexual Offences
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Centres and others on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer seeking directions for sensitising people about the penal provisions on rape and the POCSO Act to make the country a better place for girls and women.

The matter was taken up by a three-bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The PIL was filed by senior advocate Aabad Harshad Ponda in his personal capacity. The petitioner requested the top court to contribute in making India a safer and better place for girls and women.

The apex court issued notice to the Centre, the Union Ministries of Education and Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The petitioner said there is a need to inform people about the laws regarding rape and the change in such laws after the 'Nirbhaya' case.

The apex court said it is in the process of rendering a judgment in a POCSO matter and may issue guidelines on the sensitive issue. "We will list it after the judgment," the CJI said.

The plea contended that efforts should be made to change the mindset of the boys in this country, an exercise that must start at the level of schools, and a large number of people in this country are completely unaware of the deterrence for rape and the new definition of rape after the Nirbhaya case in 2013.

The plea has sought several measures, including directing the Education ministry to ask all educational institutions that are providing free and compulsory education to children aged up to 14 years to incorporate the penal provisions regarding offences against women and children.

The plea has said the subject of moral training also has to be included to ensure awareness about sexual equality, the rights of women and girls and their freedom to live with dignity.

