SC Issues Notice On Plea By Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging HC Order On RTE Funds

Tamil Nadu argued Centre did not release its share of Rs 342.69 crore for 2021-22 and 2022-23 as expenses under implementation of RTE Act.

SC Issues Notice On Plea By Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging HC Order On RTE Funds
Representational Picture (ANI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 1, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by the Tamil Nadu government challenging an order passed by the Madras High Court, holding that the state is primarily responsible for expenditures incurred for implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act .

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the state government, submitted before the bench that Central and state governments shared concurrent responsibilities for funding education under the RTE Act.

Wilson submitted that the Centre did not release Rs 342.69 crore, for the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. The apex court said that Tamil Nadu had already filed a suit, which is pending. The bench was informed that since that period, the state has covered the entire expenditure.

The state government counsel contended that holding the state primarily responsible for these expenditures is not correct and this is where the high court erred in its order that was passed on June 10.

It was argued before the apex court that for the 2025-2026 academic year, the high court had directed the state to bear the entire financial responsibility instead of passing a direction for Centre's contribution.

The bench agreed to examine the special leave petition filed by Tamil Nadu, and after hearing submissions, it decided to issue notice to the writ petitioner, on whose plea the high court had passed the order.

The Tamil Nadu government argued that the high court directed it to make reimbursements envisaged under the Section 12(2) of the RTE Act, 2009, read with Rule 9 of the Tamil Nadu Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2011, leading to a financial burden of Rs 314,98,01,025 upon it.

