SC Issues Notice On Plea By Tamil Nadu Govt Challenging HC Order On RTE Funds

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by the Tamil Nadu government challenging an order passed by the Madras High Court, holding that the state is primarily responsible for expenditures incurred for implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act .

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the state government, submitted before the bench that Central and state governments shared concurrent responsibilities for funding education under the RTE Act.

Wilson submitted that the Centre did not release Rs 342.69 crore, for the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. The apex court said that Tamil Nadu had already filed a suit, which is pending. The bench was informed that since that period, the state has covered the entire expenditure.