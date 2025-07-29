ETV Bharat / bharat

‘This Conduct Can’t Be Condoned’, SC Issues Contempt Notice On Allegations Against Telangana HC Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to a litigant and his lawyers for levelling "scurrilous allegations" in their plea against a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing a transfer plea filed by petitioner N Peddi Raju.

The bench decided to issue a show-cause notice to the petitioner and his lawyers and also declined the request to withdraw the petition. The bench said it cannot allow any litigant to make such allegations against a judge. The bench said scurrilous allegations have been made against the sitting judge of the Telangana High Court.

“It has been held that it is not only a litigant but also a lawyer who signs is guilty of contempt of court”, said the bench. The petition involved a case in which Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had received relief from a high court in a matter under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

“Here we were trying to protect lawyers, but this kind of conduct cannot be condoned,” said the bench, which earlier in the day had heard another suo motu case pertaining to the summoning of lawyers by the ED for rendering legal advice. The bench said, “We thus issue notice to Peddi Raju as well as the lawyers … and the AoR (Advocate-on-Record)…”