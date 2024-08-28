SC Irked With Maharashtra Government Dilly-Dallying Approach On Compensation; Issues Show Cause Notice To Senior Official

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly criticised the Maharashtra government for its "dilly-dallying" approach in connection with the computation of compensation to a person, whose land it had "illegally" occupied more than six decades ago.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, Prashant Mishra and KV Viswanathan, issued a show cause notice to Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest and Revenue department.

The apex court said the state is adopting dilly-dallying tactics in compensating the applicant. The bench asked Kumar why contempt action should not be initiated against him for "contemptuous remarks" made in an affidavit filed by the department, while directing the senior IAS officer to be present in the court on September 9.

The bench said as per 1989 circle rates, the state calculated the value of the land in question and only enhanced the interest payable in the fresh calculation. The bench stressed that the concerned authorities should have taken into account the current value of the land for calculating the compensation.

Citing the affidavit filed by the Maharashtra government, the bench said it appeared the state is not serious about paying the compensation. The bench noted that the matter was discussed at the highest level at a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary and attended by the collector of Pune district, officers of the forest department and others.

The state’s counsel requested the court to withdraw the affidavit and file a fresh one. However, it irked the bench, which said "You write anything in the affidavit, the officer signs the affidavit and you expect us not to do anything….".

The top court warned the state government counsel that it will stop the "Ladli Bahin" scheme if the state fails to recalculate the compensation payable to the applicant.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' announced by the Maharashtra government earlier this year, Rs 1,500 is transferred into the bank accounts of eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 years whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

The apex court said, citing the survey of Pune collector, "After conducting a thorough search, it was revealed that the state has land admeasuring 14 hectare 2 gunthas situated at Moje Yewalewadi, Tq. Haveli, District- Pune. Out of the said land, land admeasuring 24 acres 38 gunthas can be allotted to the applicant. The said land is within the municipal limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation".

The top court asked the applicant to visit the Pune collector's office on August 30 and inform the court whether he wishes to take the allotted land in lieu of monetary compensation. The Maharashtra government had illegally taken over the land belonging to the applicant and allotted it to the Armament Research Development Establishment Institute (ARDEI).