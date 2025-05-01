SC Internal Reservation: With Fresh Survey Of SC Populations Starting May 5, Three-Decade-Old Issue Expected To Reach A Finality

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: With a fresh survey of populations of Scheduled Castes (SCs) communities starting from May 5, the three-decades-old demand by Madiga community (SC Left) for a sub-classification of reservation quota for SCs is expected to reach a finality.

The survey under the supervision of Justice Nagmohan Das, who headed the one-man commission to look into the demand, will be carried out between May 5 & 23 in three stages. In the first state, enumerators will visit all SC households and collect data. Those who miss the survey, can visit the enrolling centres to be set up at the polling booths of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and provide their details between May 19 and 23. SCs can also participate in the survey online, providing their Aadhar and caste certificate numbers.

As many as 40,000 enumerators will be deployed for the survey work and a mobile App has been developed for the purpose. "The data entry will happen only through the App and no paperwork is involved. People can also verify the next day if the details provided by them are correct or not. This is being done to ensure greater transparency and no family is left out of the survey," Justice Nagamohan Das told ETV Bharat.

As directed by the Government, Justice Nagamohan Das' team is working with a deadline of two months to give a final report with the exact population of each of the 101 sub-sects among Scheduled Castes. Following the survey, the commission is expected to classify 101 sub-sects largely into four groups based on their level of education, social backwardness, inadequacy of representation in public employment, land ownership etc and recommend a quantum of reservation for each group within the 17% quota allotted to SCs.

"Since the decision will be based on the empirical data collected in a scientific and transparent manner, I hope the decades-old demand for internal reservation should reach a finality," Nagamohan Das exuded confidence.

Background

The demand for internal reservation started by Madigas in Karnataka way back in mid 1990s. Inspired by their counterparts in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and carrying a feeling that the reservation benefits are being reaped majorly by the SC Right groups, Madigas began the movement.

"The struggle for internal reservation started around 1995 -96 in a small way. It took almost a decade to create awareness among Madigas on the need for internal reservation and enlist their support. Madiga Dandora Horata Samithi and Madiga Meesalati Horata Samithi which were by then founded gave leadership to the community," says Kodihalli Subhash, a Madiga leader, who is associated with the movement from the beginning.

Since then successive governments were considerate to the demand and attempted to resolve it but without much success. The reasons being lack of clarity on the size of the population of each of the 101 subsects, confusion over Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra nomenclatures, which covered both Right and Left sects of SCs and a stiff opposition by the SC Right groups.

The first serious attempt to provide internal reservation was made in 2005 by the then Dharam Singh-led JDS-BJP Coalition Government. It set up the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission to collect the empirical data and suggest the quantum of reservation to be distributed among the different SC groups. After having sat idle for three years due to no support from the Government, the Commission finally started its work by 2008 end with then CM B S Yediyurappa providing Rs 13 crore for survey. The Commission gave its report in 2012 to Yediyurappa's successor D V Sadanand Gowda.

The Commission categorised SCs broadly into four groups - SC Right (Holeyas), SC Left (Madigas), SC Touchables (Bovis, Lambanis) and SC Nomadic castes and recommended them 6%, 5%,3% and 1% quota respectively among the 15% total reservation provided to SCs. However, the report was met with opposition by SC Right groups which claimed the survey was not done properly and it had not addressed the confusions over Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida groups.

What is the confusion?

In as many as 19 districts of South Karnataka, SC Right and SC Left communities have identified themselves as both Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida. For example, the SC Right communities, which have been enlisted as Adi Karnataka in some districts, are enlisted as Adi Dravida in other districts. Similar is the case with SCs in the border district of Ballari.

This overlapping use of these nomenclatures have led to the confusion besides being a significant factor hindering the successive governments’ efforts for accurate collection of data on the population of specific SC sub-groups. It is evident from the fact that the Sadashiva Commission could not identify around 7 lakh SCs as to which group they belonged to. Some even say this number is much more than what the Commission said.

According to Justice Nagmohan Das, it was during the rule of Mysuru Maharajas, these nomenclatures were used to identify SCs. "A lot of Dalits from Tamil Nadu migrated to the Old-Mysuru region in search of employment as a lot of developmental and economical activities were happening in the Mysuru kingdom. During a survey undertaken by Nalvadi Krishnaraj Wodeyar in 1947, all Dalits migrated from Tamil Nadu were identified as Adi Dravida and those from Karnataka as Adi Karnataka. "The reason being, Mysuru Maharajas, who were progressive, found the traditional names of some of the sub-castes of Dalits as derogatory. So they identified all SCs under two names- Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida. While Adi Karnataka comprised both SC Right and SC Left groups, so did the Adi Dravida," he said.

Little did the Mysuru Rulers know that their decision would create such a big confusion almost a few decades later.

Bommai Government Takes A Call

Since the submission of Sadashiva Commission’s report in 2012, no major decision was taken on the issue even though Madigas kept upping their pressure on the Karnataka government. In the meantime, the issue started to alter political equations too with the BJP aggressively wooing Dalit Left communities into its fold claiming Dalit Right Leaders in Congress, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, were opposing sub-classification of quota among Dalits.

Hoping to consolidate Madigas further in its favour, the BJP Government led by Basavaraj Bommai in 2022 formed a cabinet sub-committee headed by its Law Minister J C Madhuswamy to make recommendations on providing internal reservation. Just ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the committee gave its report recommending 6% internal quota for SC Left, 5.5% for SC Right, 4.5% for SC Touchables (Bhovi, Lambanis, Koracha, Korama etc) and 1% for Nomidic groups factoring in the Bommai Government's decision to hike the SC quota to 17% from 15%.

But the decision did not go well with various sub-groups, especially Lambanis, and they took to the streets. Amidst protests from various sub-groups over the decision, the State Government sent the recommendation to the Centre for further action.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court empowered States to decide on internal reservation, leaving the Congress Government, which came to power with a thumping majority in May 2023, with no scope for any kind of excuses and to take a decision.

Accordingly, it formed a one-man commission headed by Nagmohan Das in October 2024. After having consultations with the various SC groups, the commission last month recommended for a fresh survey to find out accurate data on population of various SC sub-groups and also to clear the confusion over the nomenclatures Adi-Karnataka and Adi Dravida. “Of the 4,000 representations the commission received, about 90% urged for a fresh survey. That is why we recommended a fresh survey,” Justice Nagmohan Das said.

While accepting the recommendation, the State Government decided to conduct a fresh survey under the supervision of Nagmohan Das.

"In this survey, we are requesting Dalits to specify their sub-caste irrespective of their classification as Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida. For example, if a person who now has Adi Karnataka (Dalit) certificate, he will have to mention whether he belongs to the right or left sect. This will clear this confusion once for all and help us get accurate data on the populations of specific sub-groups," Nagmohan Das said.

Retired IAS officer Baburao Mudabi, who has been busy creating awareness among Dalit Left to mention their sub-caste as Madiga and nothing ever since the Government announced a fresh survey, also expressed confidence that the survey will put an end to the ongoing struggle of the Madigas and give justice to them. "I am confident that this survey will end the 3 decades-old struggle of the Madigas," he told ETV Bharat.