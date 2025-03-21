SC Initiates Probe After Cash Found At Residence Of Delhi HC Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday initiated an in-house inquiry after unaccounted cash was allegedly found, after a fire broke out, at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

According to a source familiar with the development, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna had sought a report from the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, DK Upadhyaya, and also briefed fellow judges in the top court.

Justice Varma has not commented yet and it has been learnt that he is "on leave". The Supreme Court collegium has decided to transfer him to his parent High Court in Allahabad. The Collegium’s decision has not been uploaded on the apex court’s website yet. If a decision is taken by the Collegium on his transfer then it would have to be approved by the Centre.

However, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association has opposed the transfer of the Delhi High Court judge to his parent High Court. The bar body, in a strongly-worded statement, has said that the decision of the Supreme Court Collegium raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad High Court is a trash bin.

Earlier, according to sources, the apex court’s five-member Collegium unanimously resolved to recommend the transfer. The collegium took the decision after the members were apprised of a video purportedly of burning cash at the residence of Justice Varma. Sources familiar with the development said there was no estimate of the quantum of cash at the residence of the High Court judge.

A source said that the Collegium members decided to transfer out Justice Varma, after the CJI had explained what had occurred. It is learnt that the fire incident occurred on March 14.

According to a source, Justice Varma was not home when the fire incident occurred, and fire tenders and police stumbled on the money in a room, while dousing the flames.

The higher-ups in the police were informed about the incident. The government authorities brought it to the attention of the CJI, who called for a meeting of the five-member Collegium on Thursday to discuss the case. Born on January 6, 1969, Justice Varma was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014.

As per the information available on the Delhi High Court's website, Justice Varma took oath as a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court on February 1, 2016, before being appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021. He was enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992.