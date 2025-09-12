ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: 'Hostile Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Requires Urgent Rectification'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is essential to address the grave discrimination faced by persons with disabilities -- they are the ones who have been deprived by providence -- as against the persons who face discrimination arising from the societal setup, while pointing at the hostile discrimination against persons with disabilities in employment.

The top court said persons with disabilities protected under Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, who, in spite of standing higher in merit, are denied upward movement. The apex court asked the Centre to apprise it on measures taken to provide "upward movement" of such meritorious candidates, if they secured more than the cut-off for the unreserved category.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said persons with disabilities face grave discrimination, as they are the ones who have been deprived by providence, as against the persons who face discrimination arising from the societal setup.

The bench, in its 65-page judgment, said the latter category of persons is entitled to social reservation under Article 16(4) of the Constitution, which provides an upward movement in case the person belonging to such reserved category performs well in the evaluation process and stands higher in merit above the cut-off for the unreserved category.

The bench said such a meritorious candidate would automatically move up to the unreserved category, thereby leaving the reserved seat vacant to be occupied by a candidate from the reserved category who scored less in the evaluation process.

The bench also directed a nationwide monitoring of all state-run care institutions, housing persons with cognitive disabilities, to be undertaken under "Project Ability Empowerment" by eight National Law Universities (NLU), including the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, and NLU Delhi.

The judgment came on pleas seeking judicial intervention for addressing the systemic barriers faced by persons with disabilities and ensuring enforcement of statutory safeguards.

"The direct consequence of not providing upward movement to the meritorious candidate(s) applying under the category of persons with disabilities would be that even when a candidate with disability scores higher than the cut-off for the unreserved category, such a candidate would invariably occupy the reserved seat, thereby denying the opportunity to a lower scoring candidate with disability to make a claim on the seat/post", it said.

The bench said in its view, this defeats the very purpose of reservation under Section 34 of the RPwD Act and constitutes a glaring example of hostile discrimination against persons with disabilities and requires urgent rectification. Section 34 of the Act deals with reservation in employment for persons with disabilities.

The bench said it was imperative to make a positive interpretation of "reservation" as provided under Section 34 of the Act.