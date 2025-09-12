SC: 'Hostile Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Requires Urgent Rectification'
The top court said persons with disabilities protected under RPwD Act, who, in spite of standing higher in merit, are denied upward movement.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is essential to address the grave discrimination faced by persons with disabilities -- they are the ones who have been deprived by providence -- as against the persons who face discrimination arising from the societal setup, while pointing at the hostile discrimination against persons with disabilities in employment.
The top court said persons with disabilities protected under Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, who, in spite of standing higher in merit, are denied upward movement. The apex court asked the Centre to apprise it on measures taken to provide "upward movement" of such meritorious candidates, if they secured more than the cut-off for the unreserved category.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said persons with disabilities face grave discrimination, as they are the ones who have been deprived by providence, as against the persons who face discrimination arising from the societal setup.
The bench, in its 65-page judgment, said the latter category of persons is entitled to social reservation under Article 16(4) of the Constitution, which provides an upward movement in case the person belonging to such reserved category performs well in the evaluation process and stands higher in merit above the cut-off for the unreserved category.
The bench said such a meritorious candidate would automatically move up to the unreserved category, thereby leaving the reserved seat vacant to be occupied by a candidate from the reserved category who scored less in the evaluation process.
The bench also directed a nationwide monitoring of all state-run care institutions, housing persons with cognitive disabilities, to be undertaken under "Project Ability Empowerment" by eight National Law Universities (NLU), including the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, and NLU Delhi.
The judgment came on pleas seeking judicial intervention for addressing the systemic barriers faced by persons with disabilities and ensuring enforcement of statutory safeguards.
"The direct consequence of not providing upward movement to the meritorious candidate(s) applying under the category of persons with disabilities would be that even when a candidate with disability scores higher than the cut-off for the unreserved category, such a candidate would invariably occupy the reserved seat, thereby denying the opportunity to a lower scoring candidate with disability to make a claim on the seat/post", it said.
The bench said in its view, this defeats the very purpose of reservation under Section 34 of the RPwD Act and constitutes a glaring example of hostile discrimination against persons with disabilities and requires urgent rectification. Section 34 of the Act deals with reservation in employment for persons with disabilities.
The bench said it was imperative to make a positive interpretation of "reservation" as provided under Section 34 of the Act.
"We consider it appropriate to require the Union of India to explain whether appropriate measures have been taken to provide the upward movement of meritorious candidates applying against the post/s reserved for persons with disabilities, in case such candidate secures more than the cut-off for the unreserved category," the bench said.
The bench asked the Centre to respond to its query by October 14.
Indian Framework on Disability Rights and Accessibility
It said India's approach to disability rights has evolved significantly from a charity-based and medical model to a rights-based framework, and the judiciary has played a pivotal role in their interpretation, consistently invoking the constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.
The bench said the judiciary has reframed disability not merely as a medical condition but as a type of structural disadvantage, thereby requiring active redressal, protection, and inclusion within the constitutional framework.
The bench said "rather than viewing disability as a deficit requiring correction, the law must recognise it as a lens that reveals the true nature of legal, social, and institutional frameworks, illuminating whether they embrace human diversity or create barriers that exclude certain members of society, i.e., those who have been discriminated against by providence or those who have suffered the disability factor during their lifetime,".
The bench said the dignity of persons with disability, especially those institutionalised and forgotten, cannot be made contingent upon their perceived ability to integrate, perform or comply with dominant norms of independence.
"An equality framework premised on contribution or performance may be inadequate to secure their rights, especially when their exclusion is not incidental but embedded within institutional design," it said.
