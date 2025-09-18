SC Holds Rape Charge Unsustainable Without Penetration; Modifies Conviction In Chhattisgarh POCSO Case
The apex court modified a rape conviction, ruling no evidence of penetration. It reduced the man’s sentence from 20 to seven years under lesser charges
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 18, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that it is not possible to sustain the conviction of man, for rape and penetrative sexual assalut, if it was alleged that he had touched the private organs of a minor girl.
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Joymalya Bagchi on September 10.
The bench decided to modify the conviction of appellant and reduced his sentence from 20 years rigorous imprisonment to seven years jail term.
The bench noted that from the reading of all the three statements which have common thread, the direct allegation is of touching the private parts of the victim and also at the same time, the appellant touching his private organs.
“In such a view of the matter, we find that the conviction recorded under Section 376 AB of the IPC and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, cannot be sustained”, said the apex court.
“We modify the conviction of the appellant to that under Section 354 of the IPC and under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. Accordingly, the sentence of the appellant also stands modified to that of rigorous imprisonment of five years under Section 354 of the IPC and seven years under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. However, the said sentences shall run concurrently”, said the apex court.
The bench said the presumption by the trial court, which was upheld by the high court, that there was penetrative sexual assault cannot be sustained for the simple reason that it is neither supported by the medical report nor by the statement of the victim herself on three different occasions, as well as by the statement of the victim’s mother
The bench passed the order on an appeal against the Chhattisgarh High Court's 2024 judgment, which affirmed the trial court's decision. The apex court noted that the direct allegation was of touching the victim's private parts while simultaneously touching his private organs.
The appellant’s counsel, citing girl’s statement, argued that there has not been actual rape committed on the victim as there was no penetration.
The counsel stressed that Section 6 of the POCSO Act would also not be attracted because there was no penetrative sexual assault.
However, the state government counsel argued that the court must not show any sympathy towards the appellant, as he committed the offence with a girl of 12 years of age.
Also Read