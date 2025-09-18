ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Holds Rape Charge Unsustainable Without Penetration; Modifies Conviction In Chhattisgarh POCSO Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that it is not possible to sustain the conviction of man, for rape and penetrative sexual assalut, if it was alleged that he had touched the private organs of a minor girl.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Joymalya Bagchi on September 10.

The bench decided to modify the conviction of appellant and reduced his sentence from 20 years rigorous imprisonment to seven years jail term.

The bench noted that from the reading of all the three statements which have common thread, the direct allegation is of touching the private parts of the victim and also at the same time, the appellant touching his private organs.

“In such a view of the matter, we find that the conviction recorded under Section 376 AB of the IPC and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, cannot be sustained”, said the apex court.

“We modify the conviction of the appellant to that under Section 354 of the IPC and under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. Accordingly, the sentence of the appellant also stands modified to that of rigorous imprisonment of five years under Section 354 of the IPC and seven years under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. However, the said sentences shall run concurrently”, said the apex court.