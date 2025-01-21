ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: HCs Should Form Panel Over Judges Pay Commission Recommendations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked all high courts to expedite the process of constituting a two-judge panel in connection with the grievances of district judicial officers on the implementation of the Second National Judges Pay Commission recommendations.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Augustine George Masih, and K Vinod Chandran.

Senior advocate K Paremeshwar, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae, said though some high courts had set up the panels they did not meet regularly to deal with the grievances. He added that this prompted several judicial officers to move before the apex court. Paremeshwar said many high courts were yet to form the Committee for Service Condition of the District Judiciary (CSCDJ) as directed by the court earlier.

The apex court also directed the nodal officers -- required to be retired district judges -- of the CSCDJs to be appointed within four weeks.

“We therefore, request all the high courts to implement the directions issued by this court by order dated January 4, 2024. If the CSCDJs are not appointed so far by any of the high courts, the same shall be appointed within a period of four weeks from today," said the bench.