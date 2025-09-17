‘Mother Deprived Father Of Even Virtual Meetings’, SC Hands Over Custody Of Minor Son To Father
The top court said the couple's marital discord also adversely impacted their two children, one of whom is staying with the mother in the UK.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 17, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court said that the judicial system in India and the UK was "taken for a ride" by the mother of a minor boy, and, deprecating her conduct, which deprived the father of a virtual meeting with the child, directed that the custody of her minor son be handed over to his father.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, on September 16. The bench said the couple's marital discord also adversely impacted their two children, one of whom is staying with the mother in the United Kingdom.
"This is not merely a clash of egos, but prima facie, reflects a concerning mindset that may ultimately come at the cost of the welfare of the minor children," the bench observed.
The bench said that after going through the judgment of November 2021, of the UK High Court, it reveals that when the statement of the couple's minor daughter was taken, the reflection of hate against the father cannot be ruled out.
The bench noted that the minor daughter is staying with her mother for a long time, and the father is staying in India, so how far can such hate be good for the father?
The bench said, looking at the conduct of the mother, it can safely be observed that while leaving the minor son in India, it was her primary duty to inform the father, which was not discharged.
The bench said it was also her duty to disclose to UK High Court that the minor son was not with her in the proceedings initiated by father, but the said disclosure was also not made, though only at a later stage, i.e., after father filed the application seeking return of her children before UK High Court and a habeas corpus petition before High Court of Punjab and Haryana.
“We are constrained to express our displeasure at such conduct of the mother and deprecate the same. It is to be noted that, due to such conduct, the father was deprived of having virtual meetings with Master K (minor son) despite orders from the UK High Court, and ultimately, he had to file the habeas corpus petition when the suspicion brewed”, said the apex court.
The apex court said it appears that the mother never intended the son to meet his father and, to say the least, honour the court orders. “The judicial system in India, as well as the UK, had been taken for a ride by the mother for the reasons known best to her”, said the bench.
The bench added that the entire whirlpool of litigation has been set into motion by the parents, wherein the children are being pulled in, and at this stage, “we are concerned with the welfare of Master K (minor son) and certainly, in our view, such conduct is clearly not in favour of the welfare of the Master K”.
The bench said it is abstaining from observing anything more about the conduct of the mother and the manner in which the son was left by her at Sonipat with her parents.
The bench said the factum of leaving the child with the grandparents could only be unveiled when the proceedings were set in motion on filing of habeas corpus, wherein the interim custody of the child had been directed to be handed over to the father, to the best interest of the child.
“In such circumstances, where the mother is staying in London with Miss N (minor daughter) and Master K is staying with grandparents, despite the availability of father, who has sufficient means of sustenance to undertake the well-being of the child…. the best interest of Master K needs to be ascertained”, observed the bench, adding that father is a qualified engineer having master’s degree in Computer Science with a post-graduate diploma in business administration.
The bench said, “in our view, welfare of the Master K, would be served if the interim custody of the child is given to the father who is also the natural guardian, subject to further orders by the competent Court of jurisdiction, wherein the proceedings for custody under the provisions of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890 be initiated in this regard”.
The bench said it is constrained to observe that the present case reflects a deep-rooted conflict between the mother and father, arising from their divergent intentions regarding staying together and raising their children in India.
The bench said the prolonged discord of ties between the couple, who got married in November 2010, led to a further dispute on visitation over their two children. The bench said the circumstances compel it to focus on how best the welfare and interests of the children can be safeguarded.
The man told the apex court that his wife left India for the UK in May 2021 with both the children, without informing him or taking his consent. Later, he found out that his minor son was in India with his parents-in-law. He then moved before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, raising the issue of the alleged illegal custody of his children.
The apex court noted that the woman had obtained a divorce from a family court in London, while the man secured a divorce from a family court in Jind. "In essence, while both parties seek divorce, they refuse to accept the decrees granted by courts in different jurisdictions and continue to challenge them, which they are legally entitled to do. Attempts at mediation have failed," it noted.
The bench said the high court was justified in granting the boy's interim custody to his father. It directed that the custody of the boy be handed over to the man by September 30.
"After handing over the custody of Master K, the father or the mother, as the case may be, shall file appropriate proceedings under the provisions of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, before the competent court within a period of one month," it said.
The bench directed that the mother or sibling of the boy shall have the right to audio or video access to him from 5 pm to 7 pm every Saturday. "On the mother's visit to India, she shall have further right of visitation on every Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm at a place of mutual choice decided by the parties," it said.
The bench, issuing a slew of directions, said the father shall not take his son outside the jurisdiction of India without the permission of the jurisdictional high court.
