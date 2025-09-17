ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Mother Deprived Father Of Even Virtual Meetings’, SC Hands Over Custody Of Minor Son To Father

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said that the judicial system in India and the UK was "taken for a ride" by the mother of a minor boy, and, deprecating her conduct, which deprived the father of a virtual meeting with the child, directed that the custody of her minor son be handed over to his father.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, on September 16. The bench said the couple's marital discord also adversely impacted their two children, one of whom is staying with the mother in the United Kingdom.

"This is not merely a clash of egos, but prima facie, reflects a concerning mindset that may ultimately come at the cost of the welfare of the minor children," the bench observed.

The bench said that after going through the judgment of November 2021, of the UK High Court, it reveals that when the statement of the couple's minor daughter was taken, the reflection of hate against the father cannot be ruled out.

The bench noted that the minor daughter is staying with her mother for a long time, and the father is staying in India, so how far can such hate be good for the father?

The bench said, looking at the conduct of the mother, it can safely be observed that while leaving the minor son in India, it was her primary duty to inform the father, which was not discharged.

The bench said it was also her duty to disclose to UK High Court that the minor son was not with her in the proceedings initiated by father, but the said disclosure was also not made, though only at a later stage, i.e., after father filed the application seeking return of her children before UK High Court and a habeas corpus petition before High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

“We are constrained to express our displeasure at such conduct of the mother and deprecate the same. It is to be noted that, due to such conduct, the father was deprived of having virtual meetings with Master K (minor son) despite orders from the UK High Court, and ultimately, he had to file the habeas corpus petition when the suspicion brewed”, said the apex court.

The apex court said it appears that the mother never intended the son to meet his father and, to say the least, honour the court orders. “The judicial system in India, as well as the UK, had been taken for a ride by the mother for the reasons known best to her”, said the bench.

The bench added that the entire whirlpool of litigation has been set into motion by the parents, wherein the children are being pulled in, and at this stage, “we are concerned with the welfare of Master K (minor son) and certainly, in our view, such conduct is clearly not in favour of the welfare of the Master K”.

The bench said it is abstaining from observing anything more about the conduct of the mother and the manner in which the son was left by her at Sonipat with her parents.

The bench said the factum of leaving the child with the grandparents could only be unveiled when the proceedings were set in motion on filing of habeas corpus, wherein the interim custody of the child had been directed to be handed over to the father, to the best interest of the child.