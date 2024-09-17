ETV Bharat / bharat

'Heaven’s Won't Fall, Even One Illegal Demolition…': SC Halts Bulldozer Justice Till October 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said if there is an instance of one illegal demolition then it is against the ethos of the Constitution and directed that no demolition should take place in the country without its permission.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, what is the hurry in demolition of structures, when notices were issued in 2022?

Justice Viswanathan said till the next date of hearing there should be no demolition without the court's permission. Mehta vehemently objected to this direction of the apex court and stressed that a narrative is being built, and that narrative has appealed to the court.

Justice Viswanathan made it clear that the outside noise not does not influence the court and the court will also won't get into question of which community is being impacted but if there is one instance of illegal demolition, then it is against ethos of the Constitution.

Justice Gavai said no demolition should happen without court's permission but clarified that the order won't be applicable if there is any unauthorised construction on public road, footpaths, railway lines, water bodies, etc.