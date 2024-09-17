'Heaven’s Won't Fall, Even One Illegal Demolition…': SC Halts Bulldozer Justice Till October 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said if there is an instance of one illegal demolition then it is against the ethos of the Constitution and directed that no demolition should take place in the country without its permission.
A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, what is the hurry in demolition of structures, when notices were issued in 2022?
Justice Viswanathan said till the next date of hearing there should be no demolition without the court's permission. Mehta vehemently objected to this direction of the apex court and stressed that a narrative is being built, and that narrative has appealed to the court.
Justice Viswanathan made it clear that the outside noise not does not influence the court and the court will also won't get into question of which community is being impacted but if there is one instance of illegal demolition, then it is against ethos of the Constitution.
Justice Gavai said no demolition should happen without court's permission but clarified that the order won't be applicable if there is any unauthorised construction on public road, footpaths, railway lines, water bodies, etc.
The bench said after the 2 September order of the court, there has been grand standing and justification and asked Mehta, should this happen in our country?
Justice Gavai said that the narrative did not influence the judges’ on the bench and added, "We made it clear that we won't come between unauthorised construction...But the executive can't be a judge".
The apex court halted demolition till October 1, saying that "heavens won't fall…".
The apex court was hearing a plea against demolition in various parts of the country. On September 2, the Supreme Court had said it would lay down guidelines on pan-India basis, while criticising the 'bulldozer justice'. The apex court questioned how a house can be demolished just because it belongs to an accused in a criminal case.
The top court stressed that the process has to be streamlined and added that a pious father may have a recalcitrant son or vice versa and both should not be made to suffer each other's consequences. The apex court had stressed that immovable properties can be demolished only based on procedure.