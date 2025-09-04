SC Grants Relief To YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Brother In TDP Activists' Double Murder Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to YSRCP leader and former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarami Reddy, in the double murder case of two activists of Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocates Siddharth Dave and Shoeb Alam appeared for the Pinnelli brothers, who moved the apex court through advocates Sivagnanam Karthikeyan Rama Lakshmana Reddy Sanepalli.

After hearing submissions, the bench decided to grant the interim protection from arrest to the petitioners. The bench also issued notice on their plea seeking anticipatory bail.

The plea contended that on August 29, 2025, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh had dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by them in connection with an FIR dated May 24, 2025, registered in Veldurthy Police Station in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. The Pinnelli brothers moved the apex court after they failed to secure relief from the high court.

The plea stated the petitioner is a prominent and well-respected member of society. He is a veteran politician who is a member of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and has served as the member of the legislative assembly for 15 years from 2009 till 2024 representing the Macherla Assembly Constituency in Palnadu District of Andhra Pradesh. He was the party whip of the then ruling YSRCP from 2019 till 2024.

The plea submitted that ever since the TDP formed the government in Andhra Pradesh in June 2024, the petitioner and other prominent members of the YSRCP have been targets of systematic political vendetta and a victim of a series of false and malicious prosecutions initiated by his political opponents.

“As a part of the same political vendetta, the petitioner has been falsely implicated as accused no. 6 in the Subject FIR which relates to an unfortunate double murder of one Javishetti Venkateshwarlu @ Moddayya (Victim No. 1) and his brother, Javisetti Koteswara Rao (Victim No. 2) who were killed while travelling on a motorbike near Bodulapadu village, Palnadu District, Andhra Pradesh”, said the plea.

“It is respectfully submitted that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the subject FIR based on instructions from his political opponents purely for the purpose of unleashing political vendetta”, said the plea.

“The respondent-state has falsely contended before the high court that there were 14 criminal cases pending against the petitioner whereas it is a fact that the petitioner was finally exonerated (by way of acquittal/quash/withdrawal) in four such cases – as such, these cases are non-est against the petitioner”, added the plea.