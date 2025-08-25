ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Protection From Arrest To Psephologist Sanjay Kumar in ECI’s FIRs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to grant protection from arrest to psephologist Sanjay Kumar regarding two FIRs lodged by the Election Commission of India, accusing him of spreading misinformation in connection with Maharashtra’s electoral rolls through posts on social media.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice N V Anjaria. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sumeer Sodhi represented Kumar before the apex court. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the FIRs have been lodged despite the public apology issued by the psephologist.

“Issue notice. In the meantime, there shall be no coercive action,” the CJI said.

The plea filed by Kumar said, “Following the issuance of an apology by the petitioner, several media houses approached the Petitioner to discuss the events that had transpired. The Petitioner, realising his responsibility to acknowledge the inadvertent mistake committed by him, communicated with several journalists who sought clarifications from him and clarified repeatedly how the wrong statistics were simply a consequence of a technical mistake and that it was never his intention to disperse any false information to the public”.

The plea contended that, regardless of all sincere efforts made by the petitioner to rectify and offer an apology for his bona fide mistake, the officers reporting to the Election Commission of India proceeded to lodge two FIRs dated 20.08.2025 at Nagpur and Nasik against him.

The plea contended that the sudden and disproportionate action of the state in registration of the FIRs is a clear act of misuse of the process of law since the allegations made therein are baseless and the offences alleged fail to be applicable to the petitioner. “The Petitioner submits that the offences quoted in the FIRs are not made out. For instance, the Petitioner submits that the offence of forgery involves using a forged document. Assuming without admitting, at best, the Petitioner can be alleged to have published a tweet with incorrect analysis or information. There is complete non-application of mind on the part of the concerned Police Station in lodging of the FIR under such Sections”, said the plea.