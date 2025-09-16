SC Grants Protection From Arrest To Actor Alok Nath In Haryana Marketing Scam Case
A bench led by justices Nagarathna and Mahadevan issued notice to Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 16, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to actor Alok Nath in a fraud case related to an alleged shady marketing scheme in Haryana.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench issued notice to Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea.
“In the meanwhile, no coercive steps to be taken against the petitioner by the respondents till the next date of hearing”, said the bench.
Earlier, the apex court had granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in the case.
Thirteen people, including actors and brand ambassadors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, were booked on the complaint of 37-year-old Sonipat resident Vipul Antil.
It was alleged that both the actors "promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, as brand ambassadors". ACP Murthal Ajeet Singh had said the complaint was against a multi-marketing company facing a probe.
The ACP had said that the two actors were allegedly its brand ambassadors, and the victims were lured to invest due to such personalities.
The FIR was registered on January 22 under Sections 316 (2), 318 (2) and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for various offences, including criminal breach of trust and cheating, on Antil's complaint.
It was alleged that the society committed a "serious crime of cheating the public through financial schemes".
According to the complaint, the society was formed under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, and it started functioning in many states, including Haryana, from September 16, 2016.
