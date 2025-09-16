ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Protection From Arrest To Actor Alok Nath In Haryana Marketing Scam Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to actor Alok Nath in a fraud case related to an alleged shady marketing scheme in Haryana.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench issued notice to Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea.

“In the meanwhile, no coercive steps to be taken against the petitioner by the respondents till the next date of hearing”, said the bench.

Earlier, the apex court had granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in the case.

Thirteen people, including actors and brand ambassadors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, were booked on the complaint of 37-year-old Sonipat resident Vipul Antil.

It was alleged that both the actors "promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, as brand ambassadors". ACP Murthal Ajeet Singh had said the complaint was against a multi-marketing company facing a probe.