SC Grants One Week To Jharkhand Govt To Notify Saranda Forest Region As Wildlife Sanctuary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear to the Jharkhand government that it should decide within seven days to declare the ecologically rich Saranda forest region as a wildlife sanctuary.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran. The bench observed that “We were not unjustified in gathering an impression that the state was taking the court for a ride…, as such we directed the chief secretary to remain present in the court (today)”.

On September 17, 2025, irked over non-compliance of its orders, the apex court had directed the chief secretary of Jharkhand to personally appear before it on October 8 to show cause as to why the state government has not notified Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary (SWL) and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve (SCR) as a conservation reserve.

Today, during the hearing, the bench said at least for 31,468.25 hectares, there will be no impediment for the state in notifying it as a wildlife sanctuary, and added that it is not keen to send an official to jail. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Jharkhand government, requested the bench to give one week to the state government to give an undertaking and added, “If it (the area) has been identified, why will we change it”.

The matter is regarding a long-pending proposal to notify the Saranda and Sasangdaburu forest areas in West Singhbhum district as a wildlife sanctuary and conservation reserve, respectively.

In the September 17 order, the apex court had recorded that the state government, in its affidavit, had said it proposed to notify an area of 57,519.41 hectares as against the original proposal of 31,468.25 hectares as the wildlife sanctuary.

The bench, during the hearing today, said a clear impression was given to it that the state government intended to notify an area of 57,519.41 hectares, as against the original proposal of 31,468.25 hectares, as the wildlife sanctuary.

The apex court said an affidavit was filed in July 2025, saying that the committee was constituted for conducting a comprehensive review of the boundary and the determination of the proposed sanctuary in consideration of the interest of the state and in compliance with the order of this court.

Scheduling the matter for further hearing next Wednesday, the apex court said the state government will file an undertaking before it within a week that the aforesaid area will be notified as a wildlife sanctuary. The bench said that if the state proposes to add any additional area to the wildlife sanctuary, it is always welcome to do so.