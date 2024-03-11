SC Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary Over Anti-Tribal Remarks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection to TV news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary from arrest in connection with an FIR registered in Ranchi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against tribals after the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in January.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the journalist, submitted before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that his client was facing the threat of arrest. Luthra stressed that no offence under the SC/ST Act is ex-facie made out against him. The FIR was registered against Chaudhary regarding his alleged remarks against the tribal community following the arrest of Hemant Soren.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, considering Luthra’s submissions, said that pending further orders, no coercive steps be taken against the petitioner. The apex court issued notice to the state police and others on the plea filed by the news anchor.

A tribal group had filed a police complaint under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him for his alleged remarks. Chaudhary filed the special leave petition before the apex court challenging the Jharkhand High Court as it declined to stay the proceedings against him and posted his petition to April.