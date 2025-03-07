ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Interim Bail To UP MLA Abbas Ansari In Gangster Act Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari in a case registered under the state's Gangsters Act. Abbas is the son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari and an MLA from the Mau constituency representing Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench directed Ansari to stay in his official accommodation in Lucknow and seek prior permission from authorities before visiting his constituency in Mau.

The bench also directed Ansari not to leave Uttar Pradesh without prior permission of the court and to inform police authorities a day before appearing in court.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, strongly opposed any relief for Ansari. Nataraj vehemently argued that he is a very influential person, and stressed that Ansari is a threat to society and if released on bail, he will tamper with the evidence and threaten the witnesses. Nataraj requested the bench to at least allow them to examine two or three key witnesses in the case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Ansari, contended that his client has been granted bail in other cases and added, in the present case, the witnesses are all police officers, and it would not be correct to say that he will threaten the witnesses.